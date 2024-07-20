Community gathers for Day of Resilience to remember victims of Aurora theater shooting
Saturday, the 7/20 Memorial Foundation hosted its Day of Resilience wellness and healing fair, which included a 5k run/ walk and a chalk art festival.
Saturday, the 7/20 Memorial Foundation hosted its Day of Resilience wellness and healing fair, which included a 5k run/ walk and a chalk art festival.
Patrick and Andrieana Montgomery, both 42, were killed in a shooting on July 13 in Oshawa, Ontario, authorities say
Pierce Brosnan made quite the appearance at Wimbledon last week, however, when the former James Bond star shared photos from the event, fans all thought the same thing
Victoria Beckham always looks incredible and it was no different when she headed out on a rare date night with her husband David Beckham. See photo.
The singer and fashion icon shared a video dancing to Charli XCX's viral TikTok song
The actress wore the dress with black peep-toe heels, a silver ring, and a matching necklace
Joan Collins never disappoints when it comes to her beachwear and she looked sensational in her latest number. See photos.
Jurors convicted the man for attacking the women in October 2022.
WARNING: This story contains discussion of intimate partner violence.A 17-year-old girl has died in hospital two days after she was stabbed in an incident that involved a domestic violence call and ended in the fatal shooting of a London, Ont., man by police.The girl has been identified by police and her family as Breanna Broadfoot."Today we had to say goodnight to our beautiful angel who was viciously murdered on Tuesday evening. She fought hard, as hard as she could, and lost," Jessica Broadfo
Lopez's stylish outing comes three days after her and Ben Affleck's second wedding anniversary
The Queen of Country Pop stepped out for an evening in Italy
The crew of the Elite Navigator, the fishing vessel missing since Wednesday, are home after spending days in a life-raft on the Atlantic Ocean. (Arlette Lazarenko)The crew of the Elite Navigator, the fishing vessel missing since Wednesday, arrived home safely on Saturday.The seven crew members were greeted by hundreds of people celebrating their return to Valleyfield, a municipality that is part of the town of New-Wes Valley.Some residents were waiting on the docks and its surrounding areas with
A body language expert Revealed Kate Middleton's 3 "tells" at Wimbledon.
The actress was spotted dancing to Swift's performances of 'Shake It Off,' '...Ready for It' and 'Blank Space' on Friday, July 19
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former co-stars and famous fans paid tribute to comedian and actor Bob Newhart, known for his deadpan humor and the sitcoms he starred in bearing his name, after his death Thursday at age 94.
Julie Rizzitello, 36, is accused of sexually assaulting a student earlier this year and another one in 2017, authorities said
The three 11-year-olds just knew something was wrong when the man grabbed the child, recording him with their phones and confronting him.
A sheriff’s deputy charged with murder in the death of a Black woman shot her in the face during a tense moment over a pot of water in her home.
"We enjoyed good wine and good food, and we loved each other's company," the actress tells PEOPLE of her friendship with the late 'Charmed' star, who died July 13
Toronto police have arrested seven people as part of an international fraud investigation associated with organized crime groups in West Africa.The seven, all from the Toronto Area, are accused of receiving and moving illicit funds taken from victims, with losses in excess of $1.3 million, according to police. The names of the suspects have not been released because police said the investigation is ongoing.Det.-Sgt. Anthony Coscarella of the Toronto police's financial crimes unit said in a news
The Kansas City Current co-owner revealed her shorter locks in a new snap on Thursday, July 18