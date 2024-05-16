Community gathers to mourn eight lost in Marion County bus crash
Holding eight white crosses, a community gathered to sing and pray. They gathered Wednesday night to mourn eight lives lost outside Ocala Tuesday when troopers say the driver of a pick-up truck sideswiped a bus full of farm workers and caused an accident that killed eight on-board and injured dozens of others. “We hold these candles tonight. May their gentle glow remind us of a hope that springs forth even in the darkest times,” one of the mourners, a pastor, said.