Community gathers to remember the lives lost in Georgia high school shooting
Community gathers to remember the lives lost in Georgia high school shooting
Community gathers to remember the lives lost in Georgia high school shooting
A mother has paid tribute to her family after her husband and three children were found dead at a house in Surrey. The boys died alongside their father Piotr Swiderski, 31, at a house on Bremer Road in Staines on 31 August. An investigation is being carried out, however, police believe it was an isolated incident and nobody else was involved.
A man is on trial accused of repeatedly drugging and raping his wife, as well as encouraging dozens of other men to rape her in their home while she was unconscious, court documents show.
The fragile ceasefire between Prince William and Prince Harry that allowed both brothers to attend their uncle’s funeral last week collapsed in spectacular style Tuesday, as the brothers’ camps returned to slinging insults and demands at each other.Prince William’s office declined to comment, but allies of the prince told The Daily Beast that Harry was “a broken record” who was “pretending to not get the message that he is not wanted” after Harry’s camp told U.K. paper the Mirror that the exiled
A social media user claimed Lopez looked "very different."
The new mom showed off some new bling after her singer husband debuted a "Papa Bear" mug
A Nova Scotia school teacher charged earlier this summer with serious sex offences has been released from jail after being arrested on the weekend.Nicole MacLeod, 36, appeared in Truro provincial court on Wednesday morning to face a number of sex-related charges and one new charge of breaching her previous release conditions.The Murray Siding, N.S., woman was charged in June with several offences, including sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and making sexually ex
A man has been arrested in the 1993 rape and murder of his 19-year-old neighbor in Indiana after he was linked to the case through genetic genealogy, authorities said. On March 24, 1993, Carmen Van Huss' father went to her Indianapolis apartment to check on her after she didn't show up for work. "There were obvious signs of a struggle, including a knocked over table, clothing thrown on the floor, a large pooling of blood near the victim’s head, and blood spatter around the victim’s body," the probable cause affidavit said.
Seven people died after the luxury yacht Bayesian sank off the coast of Sicily, on Monday, Aug. 19
Coronation Street is set to air a shock disappearance as Alina Pop announces her exit from Weatherfield.
Picking a side in a divorce is always uncomfortable.Some people, of course, manage to stay friends with both parties.Now José Andrés is having a go at being allied with both Prince Harry and Prince William.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.
Muna Pandey was fatally shot in her apartment, per Houston police, who identified and arrested suspect Bobby Shah
The singer recently got engaged to Michael Polansky.
In a new interview with 'Variety,' Moore opened up about the words that have "stuck" with her
The human rights lawyer — who attended the Venice Film Festival with husband George Clooney for his movie 'Wolfs' — wrapped up her trip with this tangerine dream
A disabled woman is the only resident living in a 50-room care home after it closed down - leaving her with nowhere else to go. Jackie Kennedy, 53, moved into the Blue Ribbon assisted living complex in January 2023 after being diagnosed with a string of chronic health issues. She has a damaged spine which restricts her movement as well as suffering with spondylitis and fibromyalgia. Despite enjoying a new lease of life in the sheltered housing complex in Coventry, bosses decided to close it down last year. The other residents moved into alternative accommodation but Jackie refused to leave and has been handed a section 21 eviction notice.
Kevin Hyde’s appellate lawyer argued Tuesday for his conviction to be thrown out or his sentence reduced. As Catherine McDonald reports, the appeals were dismissed and the convicted impaired driver who killed an Oakville woman will have to start serving his 6.5-year sentence.
The Versace muse championed a nostalgic design by Jean Paul Gaultier - see more
Meghan Markle launched her company, American Riviera Orchard in March but the brand has suffered a setback ahead of its launch. See details.
Toronto police are seeking the public's help identifying two men wanted in connection with a fraud investigation that defrauded a senior of more than $10,000.Officers responded to a report of a fraud in the area of Spadina Road and Heath Street on June 6, police said in a news release issued Wednesday.On May 22, roughly two weeks before the incident was reported, police say an 88-year-old man was using an ATM, when two men entered the bank. One of the men used the machine next to the elderly man
The man died after he was assaulted in a Leicestershire park while walking his dog.