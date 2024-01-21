Community grieves loss of the Worthville Mill

The Daily Beast

Mikhail Svetlov/Getty ImagesNew video footage from North Korea shows two teenagers in gray prison jumpsuits sentenced to 12 years of hard labor for the crime of watching South Korean TV dramas, an unusual peek into the secretive state ruled by Kim Jong Un. The teenagers get a public shaming in the video; they’re handcuffed and chastised by two uniformed officers in a stadium full of people. The video, which was provided by a think tank that works with defectors, is rare in a country which tightl