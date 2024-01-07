Community groups host 'Save Our Democracy' rally in Albuquerque

The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — The majority of the 23 people aboard a bus involved in a deadly crash in Upstate New York on Friday were Canadian citizens, officials in the state have confirmed. New York State police reported Friday afternoon that a bus travelling from Montreal rolled over on U.S. Highway 87 in the town of Lake George. Police have said one person died and 11 others were injured, one of them seriously. All wounded passengers were taken to nearby hospitals. Don Lehman, public affairs director for New