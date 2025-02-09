Community handed fruit trees from Coronation fund

Bethany Gwilliam
A small tree planted in a middle of a field. It is sunny and the grass is bright green. The mini tree is freshly planted and is held up by a wooden peg.
The trees were sourced from specialist and certified fruit-growing nurseries [Getty Images]

Community groups, schools and parish councils have received hundreds of fruit trees, so they can plant their own orchards this winter.

The trees will be put on publicly accessible land across the North Northamptonshire Council area, ranging in size of five to 100 trees in each location.

It comes after the council was awarded a grant from the Coronation Living Heritage Fund - part of a government initiative celebrating the King's Coronation.

"It is a way of providing important habitats for wildlife, and creating green spaces where our communities can connect with nature for years come," said Helen Harrison, the council's executive member for climate and green environment.

Last week, community representatives went to Coronation Park in Corby to collect their fruit trees and planting kits.

Each tree was provided with stakes, mesh guards and mulch mats to support healthy growth.

In total, 720 fruit trees were handed over. They included a variety of traditional and local apple, pear, cherry, plum, quince and medlar trees.

Jason Smithers, leader of the Conservative-run council, said: "The community orchards will make such a huge difference to the area.

"They will offer valuable opportunities for education and engagement, and leave a lasting legacy for our communities and wildlife."

A wide shot photo of 12 people stood on a cold winter day. They are watching a man demonstrate how to plant a tree.
The trees have been handed over to the community groups [North Northamptonshire Council]

The new orchards are due to be planted by the following groups, schools and parish councils:

  • Brigstock Parish Council

  • Coronation Park Growing Project

  • Cottingham Parish Council

  • Deene and Deenethorpe Parish Council

  • Fletton Field Association - Oundle

  • Friends of Sywell Country Park

  • Gretton Parish Council

  • Isebrook SEN School

  • Kettering Buccleuch Academy

  • King's Cliffe Endowed School

  • Laxton Junior School

  • Little Stanion Primary School

  • Lowick Village Hall – Germain Education Foundation

  • Oundle School

  • Oundle Town Council

  • Raunds Town Council

  • Stanion C of E School

  • Wilbarston Primary School

  • Wren Spinney School

