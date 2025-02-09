Community handed fruit trees from Coronation fund
Community groups, schools and parish councils have received hundreds of fruit trees, so they can plant their own orchards this winter.
The trees will be put on publicly accessible land across the North Northamptonshire Council area, ranging in size of five to 100 trees in each location.
It comes after the council was awarded a grant from the Coronation Living Heritage Fund - part of a government initiative celebrating the King's Coronation.
"It is a way of providing important habitats for wildlife, and creating green spaces where our communities can connect with nature for years come," said Helen Harrison, the council's executive member for climate and green environment.
Last week, community representatives went to Coronation Park in Corby to collect their fruit trees and planting kits.
Each tree was provided with stakes, mesh guards and mulch mats to support healthy growth.
In total, 720 fruit trees were handed over. They included a variety of traditional and local apple, pear, cherry, plum, quince and medlar trees.
Jason Smithers, leader of the Conservative-run council, said: "The community orchards will make such a huge difference to the area.
"They will offer valuable opportunities for education and engagement, and leave a lasting legacy for our communities and wildlife."
The new orchards are due to be planted by the following groups, schools and parish councils:
Brigstock Parish Council
Coronation Park Growing Project
Cottingham Parish Council
Deene and Deenethorpe Parish Council
Fletton Field Association - Oundle
Friends of Sywell Country Park
Gretton Parish Council
Isebrook SEN School
Kettering Buccleuch Academy
King's Cliffe Endowed School
Laxton Junior School
Little Stanion Primary School
Lowick Village Hall – Germain Education Foundation
Oundle School
Oundle Town Council
Raunds Town Council
Stanion C of E School
Wilbarston Primary School
Wren Spinney School
