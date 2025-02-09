Community handed fruit trees from Coronation fund

The trees were sourced from specialist and certified fruit-growing nurseries [Getty Images]

Community groups, schools and parish councils have received hundreds of fruit trees, so they can plant their own orchards this winter.

The trees will be put on publicly accessible land across the North Northamptonshire Council area, ranging in size of five to 100 trees in each location.

It comes after the council was awarded a grant from the Coronation Living Heritage Fund - part of a government initiative celebrating the King's Coronation.

"It is a way of providing important habitats for wildlife, and creating green spaces where our communities can connect with nature for years come," said Helen Harrison, the council's executive member for climate and green environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, community representatives went to Coronation Park in Corby to collect their fruit trees and planting kits.

Each tree was provided with stakes, mesh guards and mulch mats to support healthy growth.

In total, 720 fruit trees were handed over. They included a variety of traditional and local apple, pear, cherry, plum, quince and medlar trees.

Jason Smithers, leader of the Conservative-run council, said: "The community orchards will make such a huge difference to the area.

"They will offer valuable opportunities for education and engagement, and leave a lasting legacy for our communities and wildlife."

The trees have been handed over to the community groups [North Northamptonshire Council]

The new orchards are due to be planted by the following groups, schools and parish councils:

Brigstock Parish Council

Coronation Park Growing Project

Cottingham Parish Council

Deene and Deenethorpe Parish Council

Fletton Field Association - Oundle

Friends of Sywell Country Park

Gretton Parish Council

Isebrook SEN School

Kettering Buccleuch Academy

King's Cliffe Endowed School

Laxton Junior School

Little Stanion Primary School

Lowick Village Hall – Germain Education Foundation

Oundle School

Oundle Town Council

Raunds Town Council

Stanion C of E School

Wilbarston Primary School

Wren Spinney School

Follow Northamptonshire news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

More on this story

Related internet links