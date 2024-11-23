Community honors PBSO deputies with vigil
Friday night's vigil was an emotional moment as loved ones shared memories of Corporal Luis Paez and Deputy Sheriff Ralph "Butch" Waller.
Friday night's vigil was an emotional moment as loved ones shared memories of Corporal Luis Paez and Deputy Sheriff Ralph "Butch" Waller.
LAVAL, Que. — An 81-year-old Quebec man said Friday he killed his ailing wife out of love and compassion, as he was sentenced to serve at least 10 years and six months in prison for her murder.
Some Canadian seniors say they're feeling abandoned by the Liberal government's latest inflation relief measure after learning they don't qualify for it.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that his government would send $250 cheques to the 18.7 million people in Canada who worked in 2023 and earned $150,000 or less.Those cheques, which the government is calling the "Working Canadians Rebate," are expected to be delivered in "early spring 2025," Trudeau said. Anyone who was not working in
WARNING: This story contains details of abuse and intimate partner violence: A man acquitted of forcing his wife to have sex with strangers for money in Alberta and Nova Scotia will face a new trial following a decision from Canada's top court.The man had been found not guilty on sex trafficking charges in a ruling affirmed by the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal. In a 7-2 decision last week, the Supreme Court of Canada overturned the acquittals and ordered a new trial. The accused — identified only
An 81-year-old woman has died after a dog attack at her northern Ontario home, police said Friday.
GREEN LAKE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who faked his own drowning this summer so he could abandon his wife and three children has been communicating with authorities daily from Eastern Europe, even telling them how he did it, but has not committed to returning home, a sheriff said Thursday.
Susan Smith drowned her two sons in 1994
A brazen daytime robbery that saw members of the Hells Angels steal the vests of members of a rival motorcycle gang in downtown Cambridge, Ont., has led to charges against five men.Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say four men have been arrested. A fifth remains at large."This is two rival gangs meeting in a public place during the day when public and families and children are around and conducted a violent robbery," Det. Insp. Scott Wade told CBC News. "It just kind of drives home these are not
Savannah Copeland was found dead in October, leading to the arrest of Malakiah Lamar Harris, per police
Simon, 22, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility for parole in the death of her 1-year-old son Quinton
Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley were found dead in a freezer two weeks after disappearing from an Oklahoma road
A countrywide arrest warrant has been issued for a 25-year-old Ontario man accused of driving a semi-trailer truck through a stop sign before a crash that killed a Manitoba mother and daughter.RCMP charged Navjeet Singh with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and one count of obstructing a police officer on Wednesday, police said in a news release.Efforts to find the 25-year-old from Brampton, Ont., in Winnipeg were unsuccessful, and police say they've issued a Ca
A teenager accused of murdering a 27-year-old woman at a railway station has refused to appear for his first crown court hearing. Deng Chol Majek, 18, is charged with the murder of Rhiannon Skye Whyte, who was stabbed at Bescot Stadium station in Walsall, West Midlands, last month. Ms Whyte died in hospital surrounded by family three days after being attacked on the evening of 20 October.
Amber Guyger was convicted of murder in Botham Jean's 2018 killing and is currently serving a 10 year sentence
CNN’s Abby Phillip on Wednesday night gave one of her male guests an on-air reprimand after he called a female panelist “dear” during a heated discussion. On CNN NewsNight, the panel was discussing investigations into alleged sexual misconduct by Matt Gaetz, the former Florida congressman whom President-elect Donald Trump has nominated for attorney general. The show also aired a leaked diagram reportedly prepared by federal investigators which allegedly shows payments between Gaetz and others, i
Kelsey Detoro was surprised to see her late dad's best friends at her bridal shower
Frustrated shop owners in Toronto's Yonge and Wellesley area say the city is refusing to pick up mounds of garbage that regularly accumulates in an adjacent laneway because it's private property — even though the laneway's last known owner died more than a century ago.Sara Sadrolhefazi, owner of Nabulu Coffee on St. Joseph Street, says she's spent $5,000 in the year that she's owned the property, hiring contractors to clear garbage left in the laneway behind her shop."It hurts, both mentally and
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi enjoyed a rare family night out with Edoardo's mum Nikki. See photos.
"It's a dark day when things like this happen," said Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man convicted in the 1994 killing of a hitchhiker cursed at the prison warden and made obscene gestures with his hands shortly before he was put to death Thursday evening in the nation’s third execution using nitrogen gas.
A Saskatchewan principal convicted of sexual assault in 2023 will have another chance to clear his name.The principal was accused of grabbing a Grade 7 student's butt in a school hallway in September 2021. He was found guilty of sexual assault and sexual interference.On April 26, 2023, he was sentenced to six months in jail, followed by two years probation and a host of additional orders as a result of the sexual interference conviction.The principal appealed his conviction and sentence. On Nov.