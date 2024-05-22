Community, landowners at odds over former phosphate mine development proposal
A former phosphate mine and waste dumping ground in Dover is causing a stir in the nearby community—as its two owners are looking to develop the land. Those who own the eastern part of this land, Turkey Creek Preserve LLC, have asked Hillsborough County to change the rules around what they can build first. And those who own the western chunk of land, University Energy Park (UEP) LLC, have requested to put homes on the land.