Community left reeling after 5, including 2 Mustang students, found dead in Yukon home
Community left reeling after 5, including 2 Mustang students, found dead in Yukon home
Community left reeling after 5, including 2 Mustang students, found dead in Yukon home
The 'Euphoria' actress poked fun at her appearance in an Instagram post while enjoying a getaway with friends
Carly Madison Gregg, 14, was arrested in March in connection with the death of her mother and the shooting of her stepfather, per authorities
TORONTO — Legal observers say prosecutors need to explain why a man was tried for murder in the death of a Toronto police officer when the evidence did not support that charge. Umar Zameer was found not guilty Sunday in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, who died on July 2, 2021, after he was hit by a vehicle in an underground parking garage at Toronto City Hall. Zameer had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. Alison Craig, a defence lawyer based in Toronto, says the case would "li
TORONTO — Sobs of relief and frustration erupted in a Toronto courtroom Sunday as a man accused of fatally running over a city police officer was found not guilty in his death. Umar Zameer appeared to collapse when the verdict was read out on the fourth day of jury deliberations, leaning on his lawyers for support before rushing to his wife for a long and tearful hug. Zameer had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, who died on July 2, 2021 after
There have been three arrests made in connection to the Homestead woman’s death.
The party started at approximately 4 a.m., officials say.
Two children are dead and 15 people were injured after a woman drove her car into a child's birthday party, Sheriff Troy Goodnough said in a press conference Saturday evening. The two children who were pronounced dead at the scene were siblings, an 8-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, according to police. Around 3 p.m., a woman drove a vehicle through a wall of the Swan Boat Club in Monroe County, Michigan, coming to a stop 25 feet inside, authorities said.
Meghan Markle's best friend Abigail Spencer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a rare photo from the Sussex family's lush garden with their rescue beagle Mamma Mia.
Six people were charged in connection to the man’s kidnapping and shooting death.
The Love Island host showed off her curves while holidaying in California. See photos
Warning: this story contains disturbing details.It was late afternoon on a Monday when the gut-stabbed teen collapsed on a bench in front of dozens of horrified onlookers at the corner of 21st Street and Second Avenue S.In minutes, marked and unmarked police cruisers with flashing lights and whoop-whooping sirens descended on the busy downtown intersection, soon followed by ambulances and fire trucks.Businesses nearby locked their doors.By that evening, April 8, police had scoured video from sur
A Kansas judge on Monday denied a request for a resentencing hearing for two brothers awaiting execution for a quadruple killing known as the “Wichita massacre,” ruling that he lacks jurisdiction to approve a reexamination of the sentences. The legal setback was the latest for Jonathan Carr, 44, and Reginald Carr, 46. Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to request a formal resentencing hearing, a decision that came a little less than a year after the Kansas Supreme Court ruled that the two brothers had received fair trials and upheld their death sentences.
Olivia Rodrigo has shared snaps of herself sunbathing, wearing a two-piece, string bikini in a gingham pattern. Could this be the next swimwear trend?
The teen said she tried to get the Florida officer to “leave her alone,” court docs show.
Andrew Wilhoite could face up to 30 years in prison
Andrew Weissmann also predicted a huge "tug of war" over one particular witness in the former president's hush money trial.
The actress moved to Spain for a quieter life with daughter Oonagh, who turned 3 earlier in April
The 13-time Grammy winner has a surprisingly good memory.
Angelina Belinda Calderon, 21, and Fernando Vega, 21, are both charged with two counts each of injury to a child-serious bodily injury
Mary Crumlich, 57, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Feb. 28