Community left reeling after 5, including 2 Mustang students, found dead in Yukon home

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Legal observers say prosecutors need to explain why a man was tried for murder in the death of a Toronto police officer when the evidence did not support that charge. Umar Zameer was found not guilty Sunday in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, who died on July 2, 2021, after he was hit by a vehicle in an underground parking garage at Toronto City Hall. Zameer had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. Alison Craig, a defence lawyer based in Toronto, says the case would "li