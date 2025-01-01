Community lends support as fire closes beloved Auburndale pizza shop

The Daily Beast

Steve Bannon is ramping up his attack on Elon Musk. And this time he’s threatening violence. The House of MAGA has been up in flames this week over Musk’s plan to protect immigrants with H1-B visas, while diehard conservatives like the president-elect’s former strategist Bannon and Trump loyalist Laura Loomer have said foreign workers should be deported and replaced with “real” Americans. On the last episode of the year for Bannon’s War Room podcast, he sent a threatening message to the SpaceX f