Community member hopes second time’s the charm for upcoming KCKPS bond proposal
Community member hopes second time’s the charm for upcoming KCKPS bond proposal
Community member hopes second time’s the charm for upcoming KCKPS bond proposal
The former first lady unveiled her latest "collectibles," but critics spotted one key problem.
"That event, and not the debate that just made things worse for Trump, marked the decisive turning point in the campaign."
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Luis Armando Albino was 6 years old in 1951 when he was abducted while playing at an Oakland, California park. Now, more than seven decades later, Albino has been found thanks to help from an online ancestry test, old photos and newspaper clippings.
The GOP nominee wrote that the media mogul wanted to “crawl under a table” when she spoke with the vice president.
Ruth Ben-Ghiat also examined Donald Trump and JD Vance's latest "really disturbing" turn.
Allan Lichtman told USA TODAY his 2024 choice set off an "avalanche." Here's why he thinks Americans love political predictions.
"As soon as he saw me, he said I was going to embarrass him."
The star NY Magazine Washington correspondent is on leave pending a third-party investigation The post Olivia Nuzzi and RFK Jr’s Affair Was Exposed Because He Bragged to Friends About Her Nudes | Report appeared first on TheWrap.
“They were planning to name her Melody because they both sang,” one victim’s sister revealed of the couple's unborn baby
Chief Justice John Roberts is facing a scandal after the New York Times published leaked confidential information from the Supreme Court, which could only have come from one of the nine members of the Court.
A panel on MSNBC’s The Weekend could not contain their laughter on Sunday as co-host Alicia Menendez poked fun at Donald Trump’s stated reason for skipping a second debate with Kamala Harris.The former president declined a second face-off with the vice president at a North Carolina rally on Saturday, after Harris agreed to a debate against the GOP presidential nominee hosted by CNN. Trump told the crowd that it was “too late” for another debate, before saying he would be interested in one put on
A pro-Trump wellness influencer and a suburban Democrat share a conspiracy theory - how did it spread so far?
Steve Kornacki said the “biggest” headline is how registered voters viewed Kamala Harris versus how they saw Joe Biden compared to Donald Trump.
Vice President Kamala Harris got some very welcome news on Sunday in the form of a new NBC News poll that found her leading Donald Trump by five points nationally. But perhaps the most significant finding in the survey of 1,000 likely voters conducted from Sept. 13-17 is her massive increase in popularity since taking over for Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee in July.Compared to July, when Harris had a 32 percent approval and 50 percent disapproval rating (nearly identical to Bid
The singer announced the birth of his first baby, son Jack Blues, last month
A six-year-old girl who had been missing since Thursday in northern B.C., has been found safe.The child was reported missing at 6 p.m. on Sept. 19 in the community of Southbank, B.C. about 25 kilometres south of Burns Lake and 200 kilometres west of Prince George.News that she had been found was first posted over a live video feed on Facebook.Subsequent video showed dozens of volunteers and searchers cheering as the child was reunited with her mother and taken into an ambulanceIn a statement, RC
Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid had a girl’s night in New York City, enjoying dinner and fun at The Corner Store.
The singer had worn a black lace veil at the brand’s Milan Fashion Week show earlier in the day
A letter to the editor of The Fresno Bee reports a study that looked at the work habits of the chief executives.
UPDATE 2:32pm: Turns out Janet Jackson‘s bizarre questioning of Kamala Harris‘ heritage has gotten even weirder. Despite reports today about the 5x Grammy winner walking back her statements that Harris is “not Black,” Jackson’s team has told TMZ that the apology issued earlier by Mo Elmasri, who claimed to be her manager, was not approved …