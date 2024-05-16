Community members can hit the pavement May 26 to support mental wellness for Northumberland children and youth

Community members of all ages can step up to support mental health wellness for children and youth in Northumberland County by lacing up their sneakers for an upcoming event.

Rebound Child & Youth Services is hosting its annual "Kilometers for Kids" run/walk, which kicks off at 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 26 in Cobourg's Donegan Park, which is located on D'Arcy Street.

All proceeds from the event are channelled into helping the not-for-profit charitable organization enhance its programs and services with the goal of ensuring every child, youth, and family in Northumberland can reach their fullest potential.

"This year is our 10th annual Kilometers for Kids fundraiser and we set ourselves the challenging goal of raising $30,000," Nicole Wood, Rebound's executive director, told kawarthaNOW.

"Kilometers for Kids is Rebound's signature fundraiser and so we hope that not only will it bring our community out to participate, but that is also brings awareness to the work we do with the children, youth, and families in Northumberland County."

The event supports Rebound's offerings for children, youth, and their families in need access timely and responsive mental health and emotional supportive services.

Kilometers for Kids participants can choose either five or 10 kilometre routes, and the event is suitable for individuals, families, children of all ages, and pets. The walk/run offers those who take part a view of the Cobourg waterfront, Victoria Park, and the marina. Community members can donate and register to participate individually, or they can assemble a team for the event.

kawarthaNOW asked Wood the best thing that could happen from this year's Kilometers for Kids.

"Hitting our fundraising target would be phenomenal," Wood said. "However, it's not just about that — Kilometers for Kids is so much more. It's about fostering awareness, nurturing mental health and emotional well-being, creating opportunities for education, skill development, and paving the way for stronger, healthier family bonds and community connections."

Rebound is still welcoming sponsors for the event.

"By being a sponsor, you will help us amplify our message and reach a wider audience, increasing awareness about child, youth, and family mental wellness," Wood said.

She noted the organization is grateful for its sponsors, particularly presenting sponsor Aaron Farrow and Associates for supporting the event. Part Time CFO Services, Home Depot Cobourg, and the Toronto Maple Leafs have donated prizes, which will be awarded to both the top individual fund-raiser and the top team fund-raiser.

Along with registering, each participant is asked to raise a minimum pledge of $100 to help Rebound reach its goal.

Residents can also make in-kind donations, which will provide direct assistance to children, youth, and families in accessing mental health services, counselling, and educational programs, Rebound noted. There are also corporate matching opportunities.

For more information and to register or sponsor the event, visit the Rebound website at www.rcys.ca/kilometers-for-kids.

This story has been updated to correct an incorrect date in the headline.

Natalie Hamilton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, KawarthaNOW