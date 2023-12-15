Community members speak on proposed new dog park at Oceanside park

CBC

Sabrina Rahman of Surrey, B.C., is being remembered as a "hero" and a "vibrant soul" after she saved her infant son from a gunman who killed her and five others in Austin, Texas last week.Rahman, 24, was walking her one-year-old son, Ibrahim, in their new neighbourhood shortly after noon on Dec. 5 when the alleged gunman opened fire, killing her friend, Emmanuel Pop Ba, before her eyes. Rahman's husband, Ishraq Islam, told CBC News his wife watched as Ba was killed just outside their home. Islam