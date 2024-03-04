Community members, state lawmaker say violence in northeast OKC needs to stop
Community members, state lawmaker say violence in northeast OKC needs to stop
Community members, state lawmaker say violence in northeast OKC needs to stop
A Brazilian-Spanish tourist was allegedly gang raped in India and her partner attacked when they were camping during a motorcycle trip. Indian police have detained three men and are searching for four others accused of taking part in the attack on Friday night. Police found the couple, who are Spanish citizens, around 11pm local time on a roadside looking like they had been beaten, Pitamber Singh Kherwar, superintendent of police in Dumka in eastern India, told reporters.
Sherry Lee Heffernan fatally stabbed and shot her father and his longtime girlfriend at his Surf City, N.J., waterfront home
STORY: He did not give details of the crime or identify the victims, adding the two had told authorities "their modesty had been outraged", in an incident involving seven men.The couple, who have identified themselves as Vicente and Fernanda to Spanish TV channel Antena 3, said in a video interview on Saturday (March 2) that the men raped Fernanda and hit Vicente repeatedly.Kherwar said one of the people detained had given the authorities names of others involved. A forensic science laboratory was helping in the case, he added. The Spanish Foreign Ministry said it was sending staff to the area and had been in touch with authorities, while its Brazilian counterpart said it had sought contact with the woman, who is a Spanish-Brazilian dual citizen through its embassy in New Delhi and was available to offer assistance.
NEW YORK (AP) — Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, pleaded guilty Monday in New York to perjury in connection with testimony he gave in the ex-president’s civil fraud case. Weisselberg, 76, surrendered to the Manhattan prosecutor’s office earlier Monday and entered state court in handcuffs, wearing a mask, before pleading guilty to perjury. Prosecutors accused Weisselberg of lying under oath when he answered questions in a case about allegations that
An Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) principal is facing a charge of sexual assault for an alleged incident involving another staff member that took place last year.Court documents obtained by CBC News show Martine Mitton, 60, was arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of mischief.According to court documents, the alleged offences occurred in April 2023. According to the documents, Mitton is not allowed to contact the victim or visit any place they are k
Sarm Heslop, 41, of Southampton, went missing from a catamaran in the US Virgin Islands almost exactly three years ago.
Matthew Syron was left blind in both eyes following the unprovoked attack in Leeds city centre.
He ended up in an emergency room at 5 a.m., cops say.
The masked men tried to force the family into their house, officials say.
A Texas man has been arrested and charged in connection with the disappearance of a Houston-area minor under age 13 who was missing for eight days before being found safe.
NEW YORK (AP) — Omar Abu Kuwaik is far from his home in Gaza. The 4-year-old’s parents and sister were killed by an Israeli airstrike, when he lost part of his arm. He’s one of the lucky ones. Through the efforts of family and strangers, Omar was brought out of Gaza and to the United States, where he received treatment, including a prosthetic arm. He spent his days in a house run by a medical charity in New York City, accompanied by his aunt. It was a small measure of grace in a sea of turmoil f
A Nova Scotia man is out on bail after being charged in the Bahamas in connection with allegations of sexual assault against an elderly Canadian woman with Alzheimer's. Her family says it happened while she was vacationing with relatives. Global’s Heidi Petracek has the details.
Community members gathered Saturday to mourn the death of Kenyan asylum seeker Delphina Ngigi on Saturday, who died just three days after she landed in Canada. The vigil was held at Dominion Church in North York. Faith Wairimu, Ngigi's sister, said she is currently In Florida and unable to attend the vigil because of visa restrictions. But knowing that people in Canada mourned her sister without really knowing her showed her family "the beautiful side of humanity." "For us to receive this love,
A South Florida gymnastics coach is in jail following accusations that he had sex with two girls when they were underage. Oscar Olea, 38, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of sex crimes with minors over 12 but under 18 while under familial or custodial care, the Miami Herald reported. Olea sexually abused the two students around 2011 while he was their coach, prosecutors said.
Benjamin Harouni turned 28 just over a week before he was killed
Toronto police are investigating after the body of a man was discovered at a waste management facility earlier this week.On Friday, officers were called to a waste management facility on New Toronto Street, near Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard W.Investigators said the body of a man was believed to have been brought to the facility in a waste management truck. No other information has been released."Police are working to determine who he is and where the truck originated from, which may
Corrinne O’Connor, the mother of a 5-year-old boy who was found dead after a fall from a 17th story apartment, was indicted by a grand jury.
The red Ferrari F512M was one of two of the Italian sports cars taken while their drivers were at the San Marino Grand Prix at Imola in Italy in 1995.
The man was a convicted sex offender, Louisiana deputies said.
A Toronto event where Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was scheduled to host his Italian counterpart was cancelled on Saturday evening due to security concerns as hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the venue, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office said. Justin Trudeau's office says neither he nor Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni were able to enter the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO), which went into lockdown over the protests. Demonstrators criticized the fed