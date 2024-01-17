Community mourns loss of man found dead in cold in Kansas CIty

CBC

Nearly four years after a police-involved shooting that led to the death of a man in Kinngait, Nunavut, the territory's chief coroner is set to begin an inquest next month.Attachie Ashoona died on February 26, 2020, after "an RCMP involved shooting," according to a statement from the office of the chief coroner on Wednesday.The inquest, which will explore the circumstances of Ashoona's death and consider recommendations to prevent similar incidents in the future, will take place at the Kinngait