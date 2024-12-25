Community mourns mother, son killed in Stockton
Community members in Stockton held a vigil after a woman and her son were killed at a home. The victim's daughter called for the suspect in the case to be brought to justice. Carolina Estrada reports.
Community members in Stockton held a vigil after a woman and her son were killed at a home. The victim's daughter called for the suspect in the case to be brought to justice. Carolina Estrada reports.
Here's what we know about the search for a man suspecting of killing a mother and her son in Stockton.
The man accused of killing three people in Stockton by setting fire to their mobile home while they were sleeping appeared in court Monday. José Carmen Cardona, 59, faces murder, attempted murder, torture and child cruelty charges in connection with the June 25, 2024, killings. Following the fire, he tried to evade law enforcement, leading to a weeks-long search for him before officers took him into custody in Modesto.
Stockton police officers are searching for a man they believe killed a mother and her son on Monday. David Scott, a spokesperson for the Stockton Police Department, said 38-year-old Julio Ceasar Valdez knew the 43-year-old woman and the 19-year-old teen. Valdez is considered dangerous and believed to be driving a four-door gray sedan, Scott said. Michelle Bandur reports.
Stockton police found a man and woman dead on Monday, officials said. Officers are suspecting homicide for their deaths. The Stockton Police Department said its officers went to Belleview Avenue near East 11th Street off South Airport Way around 11 p.m. after getting a report of two unresponsive people. There, they found a 19-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, and officers declared them dead at the scene.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have a person in custody who is suspected to have set a woman on fire in the subway early Sunday and then watched from a bench as she became engulfed in flames and died.
Sandra Bullock attended the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. See the pictures here...
Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz paid tens of thousands of dollars to women for drugs and sex that were violations of a series of House rules and included obstruction of Congress, the U.S. House of Representatives' Ethics Committee said in a report released on Monday. The report found that Gaetz paid $90,000 to 12 women, a substantial portion of which the panel found was likely for either sexual activity or drug use. It also determined there was "substantial evidence" Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl while serving in the House.
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Anne, King Charles and other senior royals must adhere to this strict drinking etiquette when it comes to alcohol at Sandringham this Christmas
Mother of five Lucy-Anne Rushton, 30, was murdered by Shaun Dyson after years of abuse, authorities said
A 33-year-old man was charged Monday for allegedly setting on fire and killing a woman on a New York subway train in what authorities called a “brutal murder” and an example of “depraved behavior.”
The two previously some drama back in the day.
BGT judge Amanda Holden's rarely-seen daughter Lexi, 18, looked stunning in a series of new family Christmas pictures. Take a look here…
The man, now in his 20s, is sentenced for the abuse he inflicted upon his sibling when he was 14.
Latavion Lewis was taken into custody on charges of organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, and illegal dumping and is no longer employed with FedEx
Police are searching for six suspects after an armed bank robbery in Markham, York Regional Police say. The robbery happened at around 5:30 p.m. near Markham Road and Highglen Avenue, police said in a news release. The suspects, wearing masks and carrying firearms, ordered everyone to get on the ground before robbing the bank and the customers inside, police said. One employee was assaulted during the robbery and taken to hospital with minor injuries.The six suspects then fled the scene in a dar
The reality television star delivered holiday outfit inspo ahead of the Kardashian-Jenner annual Christmas Eve celebration
Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni alleging sexual harassment, followed by a retaliatory public smear campaign to "destroy" her reputation
The Euphoria actress whisked us away from the British drizzle via swimwear snap - see more
The supermodel posted the racy outfit she wore to an intimate Kate Hudson show
On her first night as a free woman in 17 years, Charlotte Pleytez couldn’t sleep.