Community organization helps low-income families prepare their homes for winter
The vice presidential nominee also offered some donut-buying advice for his Republican counterpart, Sen. JD Vance.
Barack Obama accused his successor of giving one answer for every issue: "blame the immigrants."
With little more than two weeks left in the presidential election campaign, Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost is thoroughly baffled by Donald Trump’s closing message. Particularly, the “Weekend Update” co-anchor didn’t understand why Trump would say that former film producer Harvey Weinstein, who was accused of sexual assault by over 80 women and sentenced to prison, had gotten “schlonged.”“So in that story, he thinks Harvey Weinstein’s the one who got schlonged?” Jost asked after burying his hea
Halifax Regional Police are investigating the sudden death of a 19-year-old woman while she was working at a Walmart in the city's west end. Police said they were called to the store Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. local time and found the woman dead. Investigators are now trying to determine how the employee died and working closely with the provincial Labour Department and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner, police said in a news release Monday.Police have not said whether they believe the circu
Julia Fox attended "The Trainer" red carpet during the Rome Film Festival wearing a Willy Chavarria blue Adidas unzipped sports jacket that she was braless in.
The GOP nominee shared a clip that shows at least one other fan hitting him with the gesture at the Pittsburgh Steelers game.
Critics mocked the former president over his unusual campaign appearance.
In addition to its regularly scheduled programming, 60 Minutes on Sunday provided a little something extra: a note to viewers.The famed CBS newsmagazine released a statement unequivocally refuting Donald Trump’s claims that it selectively edited its Oct. 7 interview with Vice President Kamala Harris to make her appear more favorable.“That is false,” the show said.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Donald Trump kicked off his day-long tour in North Carolina by surveying the damage caused by Hurricane Helene and railing against federal emergency responders.“I think you have to let people know how they’re doing,” the former president told reporters outside Asheville on Monday when asked about the threats against FEMA workers.“If they were doing a great job, I think we should say that too because I think they should be rewarded … If they’re doing a poor job, we’re supposed to not say it?”Read
The 'Eras' Tour is coming to a close; but always one to leave things on a high, Taylor Swift hand selected the final stops of her history-making stadium tour for a very special reason.
LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump's campaign suggested he would begin previewing his closing argument Saturday night with Election Day barely two weeks away. But the former president kicked off his rally with a detailed story about Arnold Palmer, at one point even praising the late, legendary golfer's genitalia.
Politico journalist Kyle Cheney outlined how the Republican nominee may try to "subvert" the election on "Morning Joe" The post Trump Has a ‘More Extreme’ Path to Take Power Even if He Loses Election, MSNBC Analyst Says: ‘Very Different This Time’ appeared first on TheWrap.
I've been to over 80 countries and book 100 flights a year. From Emirates to Air Canada, here are my favorite and least favorite airlines to fly.
"I am from rural Appalachia. As you can imagine, 99% of the people I know are very much Trump supporters...however, I am supporting Kamala Harris."
After Donald Trump’s continued attacks, 60 Minutes issued a statement Sunday in which it pushed back on the former president’s claim that its interview with Kamala Harris was deceitfully edited. Trump has continuously blasted the show and CBS, even calling for the network’s broadcast license to be revoked. In a Face the Nation promo for …
Hezbollah has stashed hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and gold in a bunker built under a hospital in Beirut, Israel's military said on Monday, adding it will not strike the facility as it keeps up attacks against the group's financial assets. Fadi Alameh, a Lebanese lawmaker with the Shi'ite Amal Movement party and the director of the hospital in question, Al-Sahel, told Reuters that Israel was making false and slanderous claims and called on the Lebanese Army to visit and show it only had operating rooms, patients and a morgue. Israel's military said it was not going to strike the facility.
Zendaya hit the red carpet in a white satin coat and a body-hugging gold bodysuit to help induct Cher into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Oct. 19
The former personal attorney to Trump says he sees some alarming signs in the ex-president.
HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (Reuters) -Pennsylvania's Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro, on Sunday called on law enforcement to investigate billionaire Elon Musk for his promise at a weekend pro-Trump rally to give away $1 million each day until Election Day. Musk on Saturday gave a $1 million check to an attendee at the rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, which was hosted by America PAC, a political action group the Tesla CEO set up to back Republican Donald Trump in the Nov. 5 presidential election. Shapiro said on NBC's "Meet the Press" that Musk’s plan to give money to registered voters in Pennsylvania is “deeply concerning” and “it’s something that law enforcement could take a look at.”
Former Rep. Denver Riggleman said he had wondered, "What can I say that just gets our point across?"