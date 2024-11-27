Community organizations gather for 10th annual Sleep-Out to Help the Homeless
A white Florida woman who fatally shot a Black neighbor through her front door during an ongoing dispute over the neighbor’s boisterous children was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for her manslaughter conviction.
Three men in India died after Google Maps reportedly told them to drive their taxi off an incomplete bridge spanning the Ramganga River. Portions of the bridge were washed away during a flood months earlier and a construction company had only begun to rebuild it. As Indian newspaper The Economic Times reports, the men […]
A California man who went missing 25 years ago has been found at a hospital after his sister saw his picture in a news article, authorities said. The discovery unfolded when the sister called authorities on Friday to say she was sent a USA Today article published this spring that showed a photo of a man who looked like her brother, the Lassen County Sheriff's Office said. The woman's brother had vanished in 1999 from Doyle, California, which is near Reno, Nevada, authorities said.
Milana Li, 13, was found dead in a stream after 16-year-old Daniel R. Gore raped and killed her
A judge has dismissed all charges against Jeffrey Dumba, a former Regina teacher who was accused of five sexual crimes against a high school student.The decision was delivered Tuesday morning by the Court of King's Bench Justice Neil Robertson.The five charges are related to Dumba's alleged online and text interactions with a 15-year-old girl between June 23, 2021, and Sept. 2, 2021. She can not be named due a court-ordered publication ban.The charges include inviting, counselling or inciting a
Police responded to a call about an "apparent suicide" at the same location where Ryan Kobayashi died after traveling to L.A. to look for his daughter Hannah
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire jury on Tuesday found a former leader at a youth detention center guilty of holding down a teen while he was raped in 1998.
Prosecutors said 37-year-old Antonio Randolph met the girl at a north side gas station and took her to his grandmother's basement.
The parents of a woman whose boyfriend hid her body in a forest after he pushed her down the stairs and lit her house on fire says they are broken and lonely following her death. On Monday, Alberta Court of King's Bench Justice Glen Poelman handed Philip Toner, 44, an eight-year sentence for his role in Brenda Ware's death and his actions afterward. With credit for the time he's already served since his arrest, Toner has two years, nine months left in his sentence.Toner was originally charged wi
Ashley Schwalm's friends and family say they are still traumatized by her death at hands of her firefighter husband nearly two years after she was killed, a Barrie court heard Monday. James Schwalm, a former fire captain with the Brampton Fire and Emergency Services, pleaded guilty in Superior Court this June in the death of his wife Ashley, whose burned body was found in an SUV in the Blue Mountains in January 2023.Schwalm strangled his wife inside their Collingwood home, then attempted to make
Those who loved Ashley Milnes Schwalm say her murder at the hands of her husband James Schwalm has left them angry and confused. At the sentencing hearing for the former Brampton fire captain who admitted to murdering his wife, the crown asked for a period of parole ineligibility between 21 and 22 years. Catherine McDonald reports.
NHL announcer and former player Paul Bissonnette briefly was hospitalized after intervening in a restaurant ruckus Sunday night in Scottsdale, Ariz.
The driver of a Toyota Camry decked out with Christmas lights is turning heads throughout Waterloo region because of the car's display of lights. And despite a warning from police, he says he plans to keep the lights shining bright.Shawn Permauloo of Paris, Ont., says the goal of the light show has been to bring joy to those who catch a glimpse of the flashy car."I saw the trend on TikTok and we actually did my brother's Acura last year but we didn't drive it around, we just plugged it in on the
Charles Romer, a retired oil company executive, and his wife Catherine were last heard from on April 6, 1980
Officers were following a reportedly stolen vehicle before it crashed with another vehicle in Scarborough on Monday night, Ontario's police watchdog said. Five people were in the allegedly stolen vehicle at the time of the collision, Toronto police said, four of whom were arrested after being taken to hospital in serious but stable condition. The crash, which happened around 10:30 p.m. near Eglinton Avenue and Brimley Road, is the second collision involving a stolen vehicle in Toronto in one wee
OTTAWA — Canada Post says it's missed out on delivering an estimated 10 million parcels as a strike by more than 55,000 workers across the country continues ahead of Black Friday.
Prosecutors made the claim in a letter to the judge weighing whether the mogul should be granted bail
Police in Hamilton, Ont., say two dozen people have been arrested and 172 charges have been laid in an investigation into a street gang allegedly responsible for violent crime across the province.
The parents of Abiyah Yasharahyalah are on trial accused of causing or allowing his death and depriving him of adequate nutrition and medical care.
Indonesian authorities said Tuesday they have foiled a plot to smuggle more than a ton of endangered pangolin scales worth over a million dollars. The 1.2 tons of scales worth $1.3 million were found Nov. 11 in Asahan district of North Sumatra province and apparently were meant to be sent to China via Malaysia and Singapore, said Rasio Ridho Sani, director general of law enforcement at the environment ministry. Sani told a news conference that four suspects, including three army members, were found with some of the scales and will be charged with illegal possession of carcasses of protected animals.