Community ownership plans for historic church

An "ambitious plan" could secure the future of a closure-threatened historic church, supporters hope.

Rising costs and falling attendance led to Billingham's parish applying to close the town's 1,000-year-old St Cuthbert's Church.

But the Grade I-listed church could remain open and be restored if proposals to transfer it to the local community are approved and funded.

The Friends of St Cuthbert's and the parish hope to work together to transform the church so that it can accommodate more community events and activities, along with its usual programme of worship.

If the plans progress, the parish would relinquish responsibility for the ancient church and "close" it, before immediately transferring it to the friends group, acting in its capacity as a charitable community body.

Under the new plans, regular worship, weddings, funerals and baptisms would continue but the restored St Cuthbert's would be opened more widely to the community.

'Magnificent historical appeal'

Highlighting the church's current annual deficit of £60,000, Rev David Brooke, rector of the parish, said: "This is a new approach when a parish no longer has the wherewithal to retain all its churches for worship, which is where we are."

He added: "When we look at the future of a church like this, it's not driven by financial issues but they are hindering us in serving the community as we'd like to.

"Less than 100 ago, the church was at the very centre of Billingham, but it no longer is.

"The shops and park that were there have disappeared or moved into different uses and the church stands as one thing that has not changed.

"As the demographics have changed and the population has shifted, we have to move with the times and still seek to serve the community fully.

"We haven't lost sight of the core activity of worship, which is at the heart of what we do, but other things are a priority too."

The friends group said a "significant" grant application would be necessary for the restoration project, with community support important in order to achieve approval from Church of England officials.

Chairman Ken Wilson said the proposals would create a brighter and fresher environment and enhance the church's "magnificent historical appeal".

A series of roadshows are being staged across Billingham as consultation into the plans begins.

