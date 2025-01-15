Community pays tribute to North York boy who lost his life to rare disorder

Tyler's Wonderland is shown here. Tyler Cohen-Wallace, 13, died on Nov. 17, 2024 following heart surgery at Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children. (Tyler Cheese/CBC - image credit)

A North York community paid tribute on Tuesday night to a boy who lost his life to a rare disorder last year, known as a sweet and brave child who loved the holiday season.

Tyler Cohen-Wallace, 13, died on Nov. 17, 2024 following heart surgery at Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children. He was born with Loeys-Dietz Syndrome, a connective tissue disorder, and received medical care from SickKids throughout his life.

Students and families from Tyler's school, Dublin Heights Elementary and Middle School, gathered at his family's home near Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue to remember him.

The front yard of the Cohen-Wallace home was turned into a spectacle of twinkling lights and inflatable holiday characters that the family has called "Tyler's Wonderland."

ADVERTISEMENT

Eric Cohen and Jennifer Wallace, Tyler's parents, said they wanted to celebrate the light he brought to the world. Cohen said Tyler loved inflatables.

"We were told when he was first born that he may not make it through the first year, but through the diligence of SickKids Hospital and just through love and affection and community, he made it for 13 years," Cohen said.

Wallace said the family is grateful for all the support and kind words from the community.

"It means the world. Tyler's school, Dublin Heights, they have been amazing all throughout his entire school career. And we really felt like a family there. We had forged friendships and partnerships and everything else," she said.

Tyler's Wonderland is shown here. Tyler Cohen-Wallace, 13, died on Nov. 17, 2024 following heart surgery at Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children.

Tyler's Wonderland is shown here. Tyler Cohen-Wallace, 13, died on Nov. 17, 2024 following heart surgery at Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children. (Tyler Cheese/CBC)

ADVERTISEMENT

Wallace said she also sees the display as an opportunity to raise money for SickKids. The family's fundraiser for the hospital can be found on the SickKids Foundation website.

"So many people have been impacted by SickKids, either friends or family members. And we thought that was a cause near and dear to a lot of people's hearts."

Lindsey Cavendish, co-chair of the parent council at Dublin Heights, said the school community wanted to honour his legacy.

"As a parent, when something like this happens, you feel helpless," Cavendish said.

"And for me, if there was something that we could do to give back to Tyler and to his family, it was to get our community together as a parent community, to come out and show support for an incredible young man whose life, unfortunately, was cut so short."

ADVERTISEMENT

Tyler had 'indomitable spirit,' family says

Marina Wasilewski, another co-chair of the parent council at Dublin Heights, said in an email that Tyler was a special child.

"Although this past holiday season was unbearably empty for his family, they knew Tyler wouldn't want them to sink into despair," Wasilewski said.

"He taught them to embrace life, to find joy in small moments, and to share that joy with others."

On the SickKids website, the family writes: "In his short time with us, Tyler brought more love, light, and joy into the world than we ever thought possible. Despite countless medical challenges, tests, surgeries, and procedures — he lived with a radiant smile and an indomitable spirit."