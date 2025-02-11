Community pays tribute to tragic schoolgirl on her ‘final journey’

Mourners have lined the streets to bid farewell to a tragic six-year-old schoolgirl as she completed her “final journey” in the company of her favourite cartoon characters.

Hope Gordon was found dead alongside her 36-year-old father Mark at a house in West Calder on January 20.

Police said they are treating her death as murder, while her father’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

Hope Gordon was found dead in a house in West Calder on January 20 (Family Handout/PA)

On Monday – what Hope’s bereaved family have called “Hope’s Day” – a private family service in Coop Funeralcare in Livingston was followed by a procession to the town’s Adambrae Cemetery.

Despite the chilly temperatures mourners turned out in force to line the roadside, some carrying flowers which they threw onto the horse-drawn hearse as it went past.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hope’s coffin was decorated with characters from Paw Patrol, her favourite cartoon, and the hearse followed a car carrying a Paw Patrol floral tribute provided by her Auntie Tess.

The ornate white hearse was pulled by two white horses, each draped in a white cloth and with blue and yellow feathers affixed to their heads in an evocation of the Paw Patrol colours.

Mourners lined the streets to pay their respects as the hearse went past (Jane Barlow/PA)

The hearse was followed by a close family friend dressed as Chase, a character from the animated series, with cars bearing members of Hope’s family close behind.

The procession was headed by a piper in full Highland dress, who piped the schoolgirl on what a social media post on behalf of her family described as “Hope’s final journey”.

A poem that Hope’s Auntie Tess wrote about her was included as part of the family service.

A fundraising page launched by family friend Melanie Wheeldon to help cover the cost of Hope’s Day raised more than £10,000 – more than five times its original £2,000 target.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement posted on the page, named “in memory of Hope”, Ms Wheeldon said: “On January 20 2025, our hearts shattered as we learned of the tragic and senseless murder of six-year-old Hope.

“Hope was a vibrant and loving little girl, known for her infectious smile, kind spirit and deep love for animals.

“Hope’s life was tragically cut short, leaving a void in the hearts of her family and friends that can never be filled.”