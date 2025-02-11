Community pays tribute to tragic schoolgirl on her ‘final journey’
Mourners have lined the streets to bid farewell to a tragic six-year-old schoolgirl as she completed her “final journey” in the company of her favourite cartoon characters.
Hope Gordon was found dead alongside her 36-year-old father Mark at a house in West Calder on January 20.
Police said they are treating her death as murder, while her father’s death is not being treated as suspicious.
On Monday – what Hope’s bereaved family have called “Hope’s Day” – a private family service in Coop Funeralcare in Livingston was followed by a procession to the town’s Adambrae Cemetery.
Despite the chilly temperatures mourners turned out in force to line the roadside, some carrying flowers which they threw onto the horse-drawn hearse as it went past.
Hope’s coffin was decorated with characters from Paw Patrol, her favourite cartoon, and the hearse followed a car carrying a Paw Patrol floral tribute provided by her Auntie Tess.
The ornate white hearse was pulled by two white horses, each draped in a white cloth and with blue and yellow feathers affixed to their heads in an evocation of the Paw Patrol colours.
The hearse was followed by a close family friend dressed as Chase, a character from the animated series, with cars bearing members of Hope’s family close behind.
The procession was headed by a piper in full Highland dress, who piped the schoolgirl on what a social media post on behalf of her family described as “Hope’s final journey”.
A poem that Hope’s Auntie Tess wrote about her was included as part of the family service.
A fundraising page launched by family friend Melanie Wheeldon to help cover the cost of Hope’s Day raised more than £10,000 – more than five times its original £2,000 target.
In a statement posted on the page, named “in memory of Hope”, Ms Wheeldon said: “On January 20 2025, our hearts shattered as we learned of the tragic and senseless murder of six-year-old Hope.
“Hope was a vibrant and loving little girl, known for her infectious smile, kind spirit and deep love for animals.
“Hope’s life was tragically cut short, leaving a void in the hearts of her family and friends that can never be filled.”