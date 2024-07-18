Community pool must raise thousands to 'survive'

Locals recently took part in a sponsored aquatic class to raise money for the pool [ST MICHAEL'S PTA POOL ]

Minehead's only community swimming pool is at risk of closure unless it raises thousands of pounds, the charity that runs it has said.

Due to rising energy costs and maintenance repairs, volunteers at St Michael's Pool have said that they need to raise £20,000 to stay open.

The funds will pay for replacement flooring and new pool heaters as the current equipment "won't survive another winter".

The swimming pool is located on the grounds of St. Michael’s Church of England First School but is run by a separate charity and used by other students.

Volunteers have been fundraising since March by taking part in Swimathons and hosting Aquafit classes.

The charity hopes to raise £5,000 to fix the heaters and a further £15,000 to pay for replacement flooring as it's currently disintegrating and blocking the pool pump, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

Sarah Butterworth, a volunteer and member of the pool committee, says that the charity has always been able to save money but says with rising energy costs "it's just not been possible recently".

She says that the most pressing-issues are the heaters because the pool won't be able to stay open without them and those currently installed are "unlikely to see another winter".

Carole Pearce, a voluntary instructor at the pool and 2022 winner of BBC's Make a Difference Awards, says the pool is key in teaching water safety and helping young people to swim.

"Swimming is so important especially in costal areas such as Minehead," she added.

Volunteers are also appealing for more committee members to join them.

Ms Butterworth added: "Lots of grandparents, parents and kids have all learned to swim in Minehead over the years.

"So, we're reaching for a new committee and some fresh blood to try and raise awareness and keep it going because it's a fabulous asset for the community.

"Minehead's a great place and it would be a shame to lose its pool," she added.

