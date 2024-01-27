Community raises $30,000 to save longtime Phoenix blues venue

Cover Media

North appeared on stage at a listening party for Kanye’s new album Vultures in December, where she debuted her rap feature on the track, Bless Me. She sang, "I love it here / We're gonna take over another year / It's your bestie Miss, Miss Westie. Don't try to test me / It's gonna get messy / Just, just bless me, bless me / It's your bestie Miss, Miss Westie.” The rapper has now teased an upcoming video on his Instagram account. Alongside a group of polaroids that featured cars, Malibu, athletes, religious imagery and vultures, he wrote…