Community raises thousands for boy's special trike

Billy was cared for by the Rosie Hospital's neonatal intensive care unit in Cambridge [Contributed]

A four-year-old boy who managed to survive without oxygen for 11 minutes when he was born "burst into giggles" when he was told he would soon be the proud owner of a life-changing disability trike.

Billy was born at just 25 weeks alongside his twin sister Nina, and weighed only 2lbs (0.9kg). He received brain damage and was diagnosed with spastic hemiplegic cerebral palsy on his left-hand side, causing stiff and weak muscles.

The boy, from Haverhill, Suffolk, has been unable to ride a bike, meaning he has missed out on playing with his siblings.

However, a special community fundraising campaign has raised £2,700 to make it possible.

Billy, four, "loves life" but struggles with everyday tasks like getting in and out of a car [Contributed]

Billy and Nina were born at the Rosie Hospital in Cambridge and had a complex 17-week stay in a neonatal intensive care unit during the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Father Matt said: "Since being born it has been operation after operation.

"It is a struggle because Billy trips over easily and getting up and down the stairs and in and out of the car is difficult.

"Anything a 'normal' child would do is a struggle for him. But he loves life and he has all the energy and wants to try everything."

Due to his condition, Billy has been unable to ride a balance bike and often has to use a wheelchair, meaning he misses out on activities with his sister and little brother, Otis.

Nina also has spastic diplegic cerebral palsy, which leaves her legs stiff, but she is able to use a balance or push bike.

Billy took a test ride of a special trike and will soon be the proud owner of one, thanks to donations [Contributed]

Thanks to the generosity of the community, however, Matt, and Billy's mum Lauren have been able to buy a trike and trailer especially for him.

The specialist three-wheeler, not available on the NHS, was purchased after hundreds of pounds was raised following a fundraising campaign.

"Billy can't balance and even if you put stabilisers on he still leans to the left, so this trike means he will actually be able to do what every other child is doing," added Matt.

"Billy will be able to live the life he so desperately wants to live.

"He cannot wait and when we told him the trike was coming he burst into laughter and giggles of happiness. I can't wait to see his face - that is going to be something."

Follow Suffolk news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

More on this story

Related Topics