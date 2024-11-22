Community rallies for solutions to school bullying
Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes called for a community town hall alongside the Jackson Police Department, working to tackle bullying in schools.
Rachael Martinez and Jose Medina leave behind four children, ranging in age from 3 to 15.
Michael Knapinski, 49, is charged with second-degree murder
WARNING: This story contains details of abuse and intimate partner violence: A man acquitted of forcing his wife to have sex with strangers for money in Alberta and Nova Scotia will face a new trial following a decision from Canada's top court.The man had been found not guilty on sex trafficking charges in a ruling affirmed by the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal. In a 7-2 decision last week, the Supreme Court of Canada overturned the acquittals and ordered a new trial. The accused — identified only
A brazen daytime robbery that saw members of the Hells Angels steal the vests of members of a rival motorcycle gang in downtown Cambridge, Ont., has led to charges against five men.Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say four men have been arrested. A fifth remains at large."This is two rival gangs meeting in a public place during the day when public and families and children are around and conducted a violent robbery," Det. Insp. Scott Wade told CBC News. "It just kind of drives home these are not
GREEN LAKE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who faked his own drowning this summer so he could abandon his wife and three children has been communicating with authorities daily from Eastern Europe, even telling them how he did it, but has not committed to returning home, a sheriff said Thursday.
Susan Smith, a South Carolina woman who admitted to drowning her two children 30 years ago, was unanimously denied parole after she appeared before the board for the first time on Wednesday. On Oct. 25, 1994, Smith, then 23 years old, strapped her sons -- 3-year-old Michael and 14-month-old Alexander -- into their car seats and let the car roll into a lake near her home. At first, Smith lied to police and said a Black man carjacked her and kidnapped her sons.
A countrywide arrest warrant has been issued for a 25-year-old Ontario man accused of driving a semi-trailer truck through a stop sign before a crash that killed a Manitoba mother and daughter.RCMP charged Navjeet Singh with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and one count of obstructing a police officer on Wednesday, police said in a news release.Efforts to find the 25-year-old from Brampton, Ont., in Winnipeg were unsuccessful, and police say they've issued a Ca
The woman, dubbed Am Cyanide, is believed to be among the worst serial killers in Thai history.
A warrant has been issued for one of the men charged in connection with the gold heist at Toronto's Pearson Airport after he failed to appear in court.Prasath Paramalingam, 35, is charged with one count of accessory after the fact for his alleged role in helping Durante King-McLean escape. King-McLean is the alleged wheel man who drove a truck loaded with more than $22.5 million in gold away from the Air Canada cargo facility at the airport in April 2023.Both men also face more serious charges i
Charlie Dent, who was once chair of the House ethics committee, was calling for the release of the ethics report on Matt Gaetz.
Toronto police said a four-month-old infant has died after being reported missing in a midtown neighbourhood on Wednesday.A family member reported the baby was missing in the Marlee and Roselawn avenues area around 11:24 a.m., police said in an email.Officers who responded to the call found the infant in a residential building. The child was rushed to hospital but was later pronounced dead, police said. "While we recognize this is a tragic situation that raises many questions, no further details
A Saskatoon teen pleaded guilty in provincial court Wednesday to dangerous driving causing death in relation to a crash earlier this year.The teen, now 16, hit a pole on Taylor Street East and flipped the 2008 Honda Civic on April 14, 2024. A 16-year-old passenger died at the scene and another teen in the car was injured."Too much car," said defence lawyer Ron Piche in an interview."Young chap — no criminal record, of course. No alcohol. No drugs. Just really unfamiliar with the vehicle."Piche s
Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley were found dead in a freezer two weeks after disappearing from an Oklahoma road
Jordan O'Brien-Tobin, the man who stabbed a 16-year-old to death at a TTC subway station in 2023, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.The victim, Gabriel Magalhaes, was on his way home with a friend on March 25 of that year when he was attacked at Keele Station in the city's west end. The stabbing was unprovoked, according to an agreed statement of facts — though text messages from the killer's phone suggest he was planning to kill someone that night.O'Brien-Tobin, a 22-year-old from Newf
GREEN LAKE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who investigators said faked his own drowning this summer so he could abandon his wife and three children is alive somewhere in Eastern Europe, police said Thursday.
A 15-year-old Saskatoon girl accused of lighting a high school classmate on fire in September is facing two new charges.The teen is alleged to have uttered threats and assaulted an adult in November, while she was in custody. She remains behind bars.The 15-year-old injured in the fire incident remains in hospital.The accused, who was 14 at the time of the alleged fire attack, is scheduled to return to court Dec. 18. She cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.The Crown gave notice a
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A woman told police that she was sexually assaulted in 2017 by Pete Hegseth after he took her phone, blocked the door to a California hotel room and refused to let her leave, according to a detailed investigative report made public late Wednesday.
WARNING: This story contains descriptions of racist online content targeting Jews, Muslims, the 2SLGBTQ+ community and others.In an Ottawa courtroom on Tuesday, federal Crown prosecutors played three videos downloaded from social media by RCMP in 2020 — videos the Crown contends were created in part by Patrick Gordon Macdonald, an alleged neo-Nazi terror propagandist who lives in the capital with his parents.All three videos depicted people in skull masks and combat fatigues carrying firearms an
Colin Gray, the father of alleged Georgia school shooter Colt Gray, entered a not guilty plea Thursday morning to charges – including two counts of second-degree murder – alleging that he shares responsibility for the September shooting.
Surrey RCMP say a year-long investigation into a criminal group has resulted in one of the largest seizures of illicit drugs in the agency's history. Police say investigators with the Surrey RCMP drug unit conducted seven searches in Surrey, Coquitlam, New Westminster, Vancouver and Richmond, yielding significant amounts of cocaine, MDMA, methamphetamine, and fentanyl, along with prescription and counterfeit prescription pills.Guns, ammunition, body armour, cars and $119,000 in cash were also se