Community rallies for veterans through fundraising auction in Severna Park
While many took time to honor and thank veterans for their service, others turned the day into an opportunity to give back through a unique fundraising event. Community members in Severna Park organized a quarter auction to raise funds and awareness for veterans in need. Held monthly at the Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Company, the quarter auction allows participants to bid on various items, with proceeds going to a chosen charity.