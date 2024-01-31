Community reacts to shooting death of teenage girl in Algonquin
Community reacts to shooting death of teenage girl in Algonquin
Community reacts to shooting death of teenage girl in Algonquin
A camera inside Flagler County's Matanzas High School captured the moment 17-year-old Brendan Depa attacked the paraprofessional, knocking her unconscious. He then began kicking at the teacher's aide before kneeling on top of her and repeatedly punching her in the head. The trigger for the attack was talk of taking away Depa's Nintendo Switch. In a news release the day after the Feb. 21, 2023 attack, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said it was "absolutely horrendous" and "unprovoked."
OTTAWA — An Ontario court's order to retry a "Freedom Convoy" protester could have implications for the ongoing trial of the protest's two key organizers. The Superior Court of Justice ordered a retrial last week for Allen Remley, a convoy participant who had been acquitted on a mischief charge. Remley was acquitted last year by Justice Heather Perkins-McVey, who is also presiding over the criminal trial for organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber. The court ordered a retrial after concluding Pe
It was an emotional day in court for a soft spoken Calgary woman who testified she was raped by Richard Mantha in 2020, when she was grieving the death of her husband. The woman, whom CBC News will identify as JW, was the fourth woman to testify at Mantha's trial. There are seven alleged victims in total. Mantha, 59, faces 20 charges and is accused of targeting vulnerable women who were in Calgary's sex trade and/or struggled with drug addiction. JW told Justice Judith Shriar that she was addict
"Words cannot express the joy we have felt this weekend celebrating the marriage of our son and his bride Elliott," the 'Full House' alum wrote on Instagram
Mahek Bukhari set a plan in motion to silence her mother’s former lover after he threatened her family with blackmail, Holly Evans writes
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in sunny California with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, here's all you need to know about their little ones…
The man decided to use the women’s restroom after finding the men’s restroom was full, police said.
Amanda Davies, who portrayed the teenage version of her real-life mother Erika Slezak’s character, Victoria “Viki” Lord, on ABC’s One Life to Live, has died. She was 42. “It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Erika’s daughter Amanda Elizabeth Davies, who died very suddenly,” read a message posted …
Italian Ilaria Salis has reportedly endured harsh conditions in a Budapest jail while awaiting trial.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas split up in 2023 and have both now moved on with new partners.
An Amber Alert was issued for the child when her father kidnapped her from her mother’s home, police said.
The couple travelled across England in taxis and ended up living off-grid before their arrest in East Sussex last February, jurors heard.
Andrew Weissmann recalled the last time he heard such a warning being given.
A 48-year-old woman from the western Newfoundland community of Heatherton is facing dozens of charges of causing unnecessary suffering to animals following a police investigation that began in 2022.RCMP Cpl. Jolene Garland said officers first visited the farm on April 12, 2022, and found farm animals they believed were being neglected and subjected to cruel treatment."When police attended the property a number of goats were found deceased and a number of other animals appeared to be extremely ma
The abuse started when the girl was 8 years old, prosecutors say.
The Russian man flew to Los Angeles without a passport or ticket, feds say.
Mohamed Al-Rahawi says confronting a supposed taxi who tried to scam him out of his debit card cost him the mobility of both his legs for months. The man is speaking out, as Toronto Police issue a warning over the ongoing scam, which cost victims $40,000 dollars in recent months. Noor Ra’fat Ibrahim reports.
Rapper Kanye West has reportedly banned his wife Bianca Censori from social media because he's worried about the impact trolls will have on her mental health.
Hilton's little boy was showered in love as he celebrated his "Sliving Under the Sea" themed event
The couple recently enjoyed a getaway to the Colorado ski resort town ahead of celebrating their son Tristan's first birthday