Community remembers Preston Lord one year after deadly attack at Halloween party

Reuters

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy in 2005, according to a new lawsuit that joins more than two dozen others accusing the music mogul of sexual misconduct. The civil lawsuit was one of two filed on Monday in a New York state court in Manhattan by Tony Buzbee, a lawyer who says he represents more than 150 victims of Combs' abuse, and has filed at least 17 lawsuits. In Monday's second lawsuit, another male accuser said he was a 17-year-old auditioning for the reality TV show "Making the Band" when Combs and a bodyguard sexually assaulted him in 2008.