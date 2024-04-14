Community remembers teen killed in wrong-way crash

CBC

Burton Cummings's latest blow in his legal battle against the current lineup of the Guess Who is tarnishing the legacy of the famous Winnipeg rock band, a local music historian says — and could set the stage for similar rifts between bands and former members.The band's ex-frontman has terminated agreements with performing-rights organizations for every Guess Who song he wrote and published, which means fans of hits like American Woman or These Eyes won't be able to hear them played live in conce