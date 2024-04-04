Community remembers Verdigris police officer Karen Greene
A man testifying against suspect Christian Brueckner in court claimed that the suspect told him that Madeleine 'didn't cry' when he took her from her hotel room
Three armed men in white T-shirts carried out the targeted attack, police say.
A common question about universal basic income, or UBI, is how people spend the money, but early trials are showing promising results.
Gavan Rogers took his baby to the hospital, where staff found "mouth-shaped bruises" and teeth marks on the newborn
Seven suspects are facing first-degree murder and kidnapping charges in connection with the death of 16-year-old Preston Lord
Thieves may have accessed the money storage facility's vault by breaking through the roof, sources told the Los Angeles Times.
Police say he kidnapped her at gunpoint then drove to an abandoned property, where he was going “to hurt her.”
Russia cannot be a target for Islamic fundamentalists, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, nearly two weeks after at least 144 people were killed near Moscow in a mass shooting that was claimed by Islamic State militants. "We have every reason to believe that the main goal of those who ordered the bloody, awful terrorist act in Moscow was to damage our unity," Putin said in televised comments.
In newly filed court documents, Michigan prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence the parents of school shooter Ethan Crumbley to at least 10 years in prison, alleging they have both showed a “chilling lack of remorse” after they were convicted for involuntary manslaughter.
Stefan Jakubov has been arrested in connection with the August death of Aaron Chavez, per Las Vegas police
Three men have been charged for their alleged roles in a Brampton road rage incident captured on video, while a fourth man remains outstanding, Peel police say.A 28-year-old man from Caledon was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, mischief over $5,000 and uttering threats, Peel police said in a news release Monday.The other two men, a 23 year old from Caledon and a 28 year old from Brampton, were both charged with mischief over $5,000, according to police.The incident unfolded o
Video recording reveals deputies shot, killed Savannah Graziano as she attempted to surrender amid a gun battle between deputies and Anthony Graziano.
“I can’t sleep, I feel like Robert is talking to me,” the man’s widow told a news outlet. “I hear his voice in my head all the time.”
Jeremy Miller, 38, was charged in connection with the killing of Sandra Miller, per authorities
A northern Virginia town has been excluded from a countywide police training academy after the town's chief complained about Chinese signatures on trainees' graduation certificates. Herndon Police Chief Maggie DeBoard complained that the academy director, Maj. Wilson Lee, used Chinese characters to sign the certificates that graduates receive when they complete training at the Fairfax County Criminal Justice Academy.
Kutcher and Diddy became friends while working at MTV in 2003
In images released by police, the suspect is seen pointing a gun at the drive-thru window of the Willowick Burger King where the employee worked.
Friends are remembering one of three people killed in a Milton car crash on the weekend as a man with a "big personality," who made others laugh and supported his family financially.Mousawar Ahmed, 26, the driver of one vehicle in the crash, was headed to work when the collision happened at the intersection of Sixth Line and Derry Road early Saturday, according to family friend Arwa Amir.Ahmed was a security screening officer at Toronto's Pearson International Airport, Amir told CBC Toronto on M
Police in Prince George, B.C., are thanking a witness who helped them recover a large amount of drugs and cash.RCMP say a resident reported finding some "large black cases" buried along a trail in the College Heights neighbourhood of the north-central B.C. city on Monday. Officers searched the area and found three cases, which contained about $5,000 in cash and over 400 grams of illicit drugs, according to Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.The discovery was made near the 6800-block of Fairmont Crescent in a
A man who argued during his trial that he couldn't have sexually assaulted a Charlottetown woman because he belongs to a gang that respects women has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison. Harley David Coleman, 31, had a long criminal record and was wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet at the time of the Aug. 29, 2022 assault. P.E.I. Chief Justice Tracey Clements sentenced him in Charlottetown on Tuesday, after he was earlier found guilty of sexual assault with a weapon and brea