'Get in the community, roll your sleeves up': Husband and Wife teaching life skills to kids in Detroit

THE SUMMER IS WINDING DOWN AND THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR FOR MANY STUDENTS IS QUICKLY APPROACHING. BUT SOME METRO AREA YOUTH STILL RECEIVED A GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE PART IN A UNIQUE PROGRAM OUTSIDE OF THE TRADITIONAL CLASSROOM 7 NEWS DETROIT REPORTER RYAN MARSHALL HAS MORE ON AN ORGANIZATION THAT HOPING TO TEACH YOUNG MEN AND WOMEN A LITTLE DIFFERENTLY