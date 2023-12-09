Community shares gratitude at lunch by Three Corners Health Services Society

Three Corners Health Services Society (TCHSS) hosted its annual open house lunch for Indigenous communities upstairs at the Williams Lake Curling Club on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

The annual lunch is a time for the community to gather together for Christmas and TCHSS to share and appreciate time with family and community, said Lori Sellars, the executive director at TCHSS.

“Gratitude is so important,” said Sellars.

The event happens annually at the same time, on the second Friday of December, averaging around 150 people each year, said Sellars. Last year, over 200 people made it out. The lunch happens in a central location, and leadership, elders, council and community members attend.

“Any food we have, we share,” explained Sellars. This year’s caterer was Logger’s Lunch Catering.

The event was lively, filled with lots of smiling faces, delicious food and warm conversations.

Martina Camille attended the lunch and said it was great to come together to see everyone, give hugs and well wishes, and enjoy the food.

Those who attended were each given 10 raffle tickets for different gift items provided by TCHSS. Everyone was also entered into a food hamper draw for each of the three communities, including Williams Lake First Nation, Stswecem’c Xget’tem First Nation and Xat’sull First Nation.

Kim Kimberlin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Williams Lake Tribune