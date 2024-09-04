Community shows support for family of child hit, killed in crash in Tavares

WXYZ-Detroit Videos

On Saturday, the parking lot next to the Michigan State Fair was filled with police officers searching for evidence in a shooting that left one 14-year-old boy dead and another one injured. “Never seen anything like this happen at the state fair, never expected it anything to happen because they have really tight security to get and things like that,” said Kylah Kiel, fair attendee. 7 News Detroit reporter Tiarra Braddock spoke to Detroit resident Kylah Kiel right after the shooting happened Saturday night. She was inside the fair with her younger siblings when people started screaming and running at around 10 p.m.