Community steps in to help Plant City mom of 14 kids with home repairs

A serving prisoner who's already confessed to murder refused to testify at the trial of three men who also face murder charges in the same case. Although he was originally charged with first-degree murder, Justin Urban, 34, pleaded guilty in April to second-degree murder in the February 2022 death of Chad Kowalchuk, 53, whose southeast Calgary home was set on fire five days after he was killed. Three others, Justin Boucher, 33, Ronald Abraham, 44, and Robert Sims, 32, are now on trial for first-