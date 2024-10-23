Community support for flood victim 'miss Lee

CBC

Halifax Regional Police are investigating the sudden death of a 19-year-old woman while she was working at a Walmart in the city's west end. Police said they were called to the store Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. local time and found the woman dead. Investigators are now trying to determine how the employee died and working closely with the provincial Labour Department and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner, police said in a news release Monday.Police have not said whether they believe the circu