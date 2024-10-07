Community Townhall on OIS

Latest Stories
- People
Erik Menendez’s Wife Tammi Spotted in Rare Sighting as D.A. Keeps an 'Open Mind' About the Brothers' Release from Prison
Erik married Tammi in a prison waiting room in 1999 after exchanging letters for several years
- France 24
Teen 'stabbed 50 times' before being burned alive in Marseille
A 15-year-old boy was "stabbed 50 times" and burned alive this week in the southern French city of Marseille in an apparent drug-related killing. A Marseille prosecutor told the press on Sunday that victims and perpetrators of such violence were getting increasingly younger. The southern French city of Marseille was this week shaken by two apparently drug-related killings, including the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was "stabbed 50 times" and burned alive, prosecutors said on Sunday.Marseille,
- People
Inside the Twisted Case of a Stepdad Who Poisoned College Student to Death, Then Tried to Frame Her Friend
AJ Hadsell's stepfather continues to maintain his innocence while serving life in prison for her murder
- The Canadian Press
Ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright shares story with other officers, sparking debate over redemption
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minnesota police officer who was convicted of killing a Black motorist when she used her handgun instead of her taser during a traffic stop is out of prison and delivering presentations at law enforcement conferences, stirring up a heated debate over how officers punished for misconduct should atone for their misdeeds.
- Business Insider
$63 million Royal New Zealand Navy ship capsizes and sinks off Samoa
The HMNZS Manawanui ran aground on Saturday night before capsizing on Sunday morning. All 75 people on board the vessel were rescued.
- CNN
A New York man served 22 years for two murders he didn’t commit. He says prison saved his life
Calvin Buari was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 1995 for two murders he didn’t commit. A former drug dealer, Buari was exonerated and released in 2017 after another man confessed to the killings. But he feels like his redemption story is just beginning.
- ABC News
Boys, 12 and 13, arrested in street attack on former NY Gov. David Paterson and stepson
Two boys, ages 12 and 13, have been arrested and charged in a street attack last week on former New York Gov. David Paterson and his 20-year-old stepson that unfolded on Manhattan's Upper East Side, according to officials. The two children, whose names were not released, were arrested around 8 p.m. Saturday after turning themselves in at a police precinct with their parents, the New York Police Department said. A third child initially wanted in the attack also turned themself in but was not charged after officers determined he was not involved, officials said.
- Motorious
Camaro Thief Videos Himself Committing The Crime
Award for the dumbest criminal goes to…
- CBC
'Prolific offender' arrested after stealing police car, endangering families in an East Vancouver park: VPD
A man with a lengthy criminal record is back in custody after he stole a cop car Sunday morning, driving it into a park where families and children were gathered, according to the Vancouver Police Department.In a statement released Sunday, VPD said officers were called to the area of East Hastings and Semlin Drive around 10:45 a.m. to assist a woman in distress. As they stepped out to help her, a man got into the unattended police SUV and drove off.The vehicle was then driven onto a field at Tem
- BBC
Man arrested over acid attack on schoolgirl bailed
A 14-year-old girl suffered "potentially life-changing" injuries in the attack in London.
- Sky News
Video captures ten-year-old boy driving stolen car across 'crowded' school playground
A ten-year-old boy has been arrested after he drove a stolen car across a "crowded" school playground. The incident took place on 20 September on a playground in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The boy was arrested on Thursday, according to Minneapolis Police.
- CNN
Tennessee factory employees were swept away by Helene. Their families say they weren’t allowed to leave work in time to flee
The last time Elías Ibarra Mendoza heard his wife’s voice, she was pleading for his help.
- The Hill
Tennessee mayor on FEMA attacks post-Helene: ‘Quit spreading those rumors’
A mayor in Tennessee joined other local officials Friday to denounce skepticism and rumors that have swirled around the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) response to the devastation in the southeastern U.S. from Hurricane Helene. Mayor Glenn Jacobs (R), who serves Knox County, Tenn., signaled in a post online that the attacks on the administration…
- CNN
Less than 10 days after Helene made landfall, Florida braces for another hurricane, potentially a Category 3
Less than 10 days after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida, the state is bracing for another potentially devastating blow from a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, this one a potential Category 3 storm.
- People
Erik Menendez Admits Lying to Police About Parents' 1989 Shooting: 'We Should Have Been Arrested That Night'
Erik and Lyle Menendez spend hours talking to director Alejandro Hartmann from prison in the new Netflix documentary 'The Menendez Brothers,' streaming Oct. 7
- People
Survivor of Capsized Boat in Alaska Describes Moment Texas Family of 4 Disappeared: 'They Were Just Gone'
Audio of a presumptive death hearing about the four people who were lost at sea during an Alaskan vacation last month has been made public
- USA TODAY
Murder for hire: Inside Iran’s proxy war with Israel in the West
As the Iran-Israel conflict intensifies, Tehran is roiling the West with a wave of attempted hits and kidnappings against targets in Europe and the United States.
- The Canadian Press
Hurricane Milton is growing stronger as it blows toward Florida's Tampa Bay region
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Milton quickly intensified Sunday and is on track to become a major hurricane with the Tampa Bay area in its sights, putting Florida on edge and triggering evacuation orders along a coast still reeling from Helene’s devastation.
- CNN
‘The power of water.’ How Helene devastated western North Carolina and left communities in ruins
A week after Hurricane Helene roared through, the smell of death overpowers the cool mountain air over the isolated twisting roads of devastated rural western North Carolina.
- The Canadian Press
Wounded California officer fatally shoots man during 'unprovoked' knife attack
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — A California officer fatally shot a man who wounded him with a knife outside a city police headquarters in what authorities called “an unprovoked attack.”