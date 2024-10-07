Community Townhall on OIS

ABC News

Two boys, ages 12 and 13, have been arrested and charged in a street attack last week on former New York Gov. David Paterson and his 20-year-old stepson that unfolded on Manhattan's Upper East Side, according to officials. The two children, whose names were not released, were arrested around 8 p.m. Saturday after turning themselves in at a police precinct with their parents, the New York Police Department said. A third child initially wanted in the attack also turned themself in but was not charged after officers determined he was not involved, officials said.