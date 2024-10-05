Community transport service expands after grant

Ability has used the money to buy four new minibuses, increasing the size of its fleet to 14 vehicles [West Northamptonshire Council]

A community transport service which provides a "lifeline" to its users is expanding its fleet thanks to a funding boost.

Towcester-based Ability has been awarded a £477,181 grant by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), out of the government’s Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF) and UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

Ability has used the money to buy four new minibuses, increasing the size of its fleet to 14 vehicles and allowing it to reach more people and places in the region.

It comes after the not-for-profit community interest company said earlier this year that it had tripled its passenger numbers in three years.

Ability said it provided 29,500 trips around West Northamptonshire in 2023, up from 8,000 in 2021.

The service was started by Lynn and Nigel Hinch in 2018 in response to other bus routes being cut.

Travel on the minibus is free for people who hold a bus pass, and annual memberships are available with benefits such as being dropped off at home and priority bookings.

The service has a team of paid and volunteer drivers linking people in villages with nearby towns for shopping and socialising and was honoured at last month's BBC Radio Northampton Make a Difference awards.

"I think people consider us more than a bus service," said Ms Hinch.

"We take people from A to B of course, but it’s also about the friendships people build while they’re on those journeys. The more we have expanded, the more need for our services we’ve discovered. We give freedom to people who would otherwise feel trapped."

She added: "To receive this funding is a real lifesaver for us and the communities we serve".

Other transport services, including Brackley Volunteer Car Scheme, Cogenhoe & Whiston Parish Council’s Village Hopper service, the Comm Minibus, Daventry Area Community Transport, Northampton Door to Door and Towcester Area Door to Door also benefited from a share of funds awarded by REPF and UKSPF.

Councillor Dan Lister, from Conservative-controlled WNC, said: "This funding is helping to bridge gaps, reduce isolation, and provide reliable transportation options for all residents.

"The expansion of services like Ability demonstrates our commitment to building stronger, more connected communities, and supporting the economic growth and well-being of our area."

