Community unites in prayer for missing Maya Millete

CBC

Human remains from an "ancient" Indigenous burial ground were found while city crews installed a water line in Toronto's east end Friday, Toronto police and the city say.Police said the remains were located on Withrow Avenue, which is in the city's North Riverdale neighbourhood, around 12:30 p.m. Friday. An anthropologist brought in by police identified them as being from the burial ground, which is marked in the area, according to police. Police are on scene to preserve the bones while awaiting