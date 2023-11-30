Community wellness plan unveiled

The author of Kahnawake’s community wellness plan said the process of creating that plan shows it’s a community that is “incredibly engaged,” in its own wellness, he said Monday.

“We really, really tried to engage the community in a very comprehensive way,” said Healthcare Evaluation Studio executive director Ali Shukor. “We tried very hard to reach out to as many community groups as we could in order to engage with them and it was incredibly productive – and really, really nice to see the community be so incredibly engaged in what we were doing.”

In the “dozen or so,” meetings Shukor held since he began working on the plan in March, only a handful actually finished on time because community members had so much to say, Shukor said.

“People had so much to share that we rarely, if, ever finished on time,” he said, adding the community’s priorities in terms of its own wellness were clear right from the beginning.

“We heard a lot about the importance of family, and family wellness, and that the community saw that as biggest determinant of wellness. We asked what they thought the community could do to support families. And because the community’s roots are so intertwined, people told us that they have an incredible sense of family just living in the community,” Shukor said.

Culture and language were also main priorities for community members in those consultations, Shukor added.

“Those two items have such an importance to the community and we got a big sense that the community wanted very much to maintain the integrity of their language and culture, and the community must assume the role of protectors of those things,” he said, adding the community also felt very strongly about providing an avenue for traditional knowledge to be passed down from elders.

Intergenerational trauma was also a big concern in consultation as were the environment and food security, Shukor added.

In the plan, which was unveiled last Wednesday afternoon at the Legion Hall, Shukor recommended that community organizations continue to co-operate for Kahnawake youth – and other at-risk demographics.

‘Kahnawake organizations, programs and services work together to develop and align strategies for ongoing community engagement,’ in wellness, he wrote, ‘including a focus on sensitively engaging individuals and families with access challenges, special needs or highly impacted by trauma.’

The plan was commissioned by Kahnawà:ke Shakotiia'takehnhas Community Services (KSCS).

Community members are invited to give their feedback on the plan -- which is “very much a work in progress,” Shukor said – at a meeting on December 8. That meeting will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Legion Hall. Breakfast will be provided.

Anyone is welcome to show up and add their two cents, KSCS’ Vivienne Walz said.

“Obviously, we prefer if people RSVP so we know how many people might be coming, but anyone from the community is welcome and will be allowed to speak,” she said. Those who are interested in attending the follow-up can contact Walz at 450-632-6880 ext. 37203 or e-mail onkwatakaritahtshera@kscskahnawake.ca.

Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase