Commuters hit out 'patronising' move to remove trains from London King's Cross departure boards early

Network Rail has sparked a backlash from commuters after removing trains from departure boards at one of London’s busiest stations three minutes before they depart.

A trial has been launched at King’s Cross in a bid to ease the last-minute rush of passengers running to reach their trains.

Posters informing passengers of the new system have appeared at the station.

Tannoy announcements have also been changed with operators stopping final calls for trains four minutes before departure.

The posters inform passengers that “announcements are changing”, adding: “We’re trialling earlier final boarding calls for long-distance trains so people don’t rush.

“Last tannoy announcements will be 4 minutes before departure. Trains won’t show on stations displays within 3 minutes of scheduled departure times.

“This is so everyone can board safely and keep trains running on time.”

However it has sparked a backlash with commuters venting their frustration at the early removal of trains from the boards.

One station user wrote on X: “This so patronising, good grief. We would prefer you missed your train than that you rushed to catch it.”

Another wrote: “I once got told off by station staff for “running on the stairs” when trying to make a delayed connection. If I trip on the stairs that’s my own business, not theirs.”

A third commuter penned: “Our UK railway stations are so poorly managed they often don’t tell passengers which platform until about 4 min before scheduled departure. Then they broadcast announcements telling people not to run.”

Network Rail pointed out the three minute early erasures from the boards has been in place as a trial for some time, with the tannoy change the new change.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Our stations plan their announcements to give passengers the safest and easiest start to their journeys and to make sure trains can depart on time.

“At King’s Cross, we display long-distance trains on the main departure boards until three minutes before departure, and this has been normal practice for some time.

“The trial will just see the last tannoy announcements being made four minutes before departure on long-distance trains to give people plenty of time to get to their trains.

“There is no change being made to actual boarding times, and passengers can still board their train up to 20 minutes before departure, as is the normal process.”