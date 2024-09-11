Commuters Battle Flash Flooding as Francine Strengthens Into a Hurricane

Parts of coastal Texas were hit by flash flooding on Tuesday, September 10, as tropical storm Francine strengthened and moved toward the US.

Charlie Guillen told Storyful he recorded this footage on his Tuesday morning commute. It shows stalled cars, and water across four lanes along Boca Chica Boulevard in Brownsville, Texas.

Francine strengthened into a hurricane on Tuesday evening.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned the storm surge could be