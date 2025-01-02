Commuters urged not to travel on first working day of year

Avanti West Coast services expected to be severely disrupted as commuters return from Christmas break - Ken Jack/Getty Images Europe

Commuters face fresh travel chaos amid disruption caused by train strikes.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Avanti West Coast will walk out for the second time this week in a dispute over rest-day working.

The intercity operator will run only one train an hour between Euston and each of Wolverhampton, via Birmingham, Crewe and Manchester on Thursday.

There will also be a limited service between Glasgow and Preston.

These trains will operate during limited hours, with the first train of the day leaving Euston around 8am and the last train of the day from Euston departing before 5pm.

The greatly reduced timetables will mean North Wales, Blackpool and Edinburgh have no Avanti West Coast services.

Avanti said passengers who do travel should plan ahead, expect disruption and check the details of their last train home.

RMT members who work as train managers at Avanti West Coast will also be striking every Sunday from Jan 12 until May 25.

Kathryn O’Brien, executive director of customer experience at Avanti West Coast, said customers could expect to be “significantly disrupted”.

“We’re disappointed by the RMT calling strike action on Jan 2,” she said. “Our customers will face significantly disrupted journeys as a result, and I would like to thank them for their patience and understanding.

“On the strike day we’ll have a significantly reduced service, so customers with tickets for Jan 2 are strongly advised to travel on alternative dates or claim a full fee-free refund. We remain open to working with the RMT to resolve the dispute.”

An RMT spokesman said: “It is wholly unacceptable that replacement managers can be paid around £500 per shift – about double what our Avanti members earn – while not providing the same service for passengers.

“This kind of destructive approach has been seen time and again across train operating companies and is a hangover from the previous Conservative government, which encouraged practices that reward managers with excessive payouts instead of resolving disputes.

“Reaching a fair settlement would be more cost-effective and make far better use of Avanti’s resources.

“At the heart of the problem is a serious staff shortage, which is why there’s such a heavy reliance on overtime in the first place.”

Engineering work will also disrupt some journeys with buses replacing trains between Cambridge and Stansted Airport and between Royston and Cambridge.

Services on the London Northwestern railway between Birmingham and Liverpool will only go as far as Crewe, with a rail replacement bus onwards.

National Rail has said it expects rain, snow and wind to cause further disruption to several operators and has urged passengers to check before they travel.

It added that speed restrictions could be implemented and flooding could cause damage to the network.