Commuters warned of icy roads as temperatures plummet

Snowy scenes on the Snake pass road in the Peak District on Wednesday [Getty Images]

Commuters are being warned of icy roads and travel disruption, as temperatures plummeted again overnight across the UK.

Fresh weather warnings have been issued, with snow, ice and fog forecast across southern England, Wales, Northern Ireland and northern Scotland on Thursday.

It will be mainly dry elsewhere with winter sunshine, but temperatures could fall again to as low as -16C on Thursday night.

The cold snap has already brought heavy snowfall to some areas, and dozens of flood alerts and warnings are in place due to either heavy rain or melting snow.

On Wednesday the lowest temperature recorded so far overnight was -12.4C (9.68F) at Tulloch Bridge in the Highlands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Low temperatures were also recorded in Shap, Cumbria at -11C (12.2F), Sennybridge, Powys at -7.8 (17.96F) and Castlederg, County Tyrone at -7.3C (18.86F).

The coldest temperature recorded so far this winter was -13.3C at Loch Glascarnoch on Sunday night into Monday morning.

It comes as an amber cold health alert remains in place for all of England until Sunday, meaning the forecast weather is expected to have significant impacts across health - including a rise in deaths.

Travel disruption to road and rail services is likely on Thursday in areas covered by warnings, as well potential for accidents in icy places.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are five warnings in place:

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for northern Scotland until midnight on Thursday

A yellow warning for ice has been issued until 10:30 across southern England and south-east Wales

Two yellow warnings for snow and ice are in force until 11:00 GMT - one across western Wales and north-west England, and south-west England; and another for Northern Ireland

A yellow warning for fog until 09:00 in Northern Ireland

A car covered in snow on a road in Buxton, Derbyshire [Reuters]

On Wednesday drivers in Devon and Cornwall reported being stuck for hours after snow caused some roads to close.

One motorist, Michael, told BBC Radio Devon: "We drove for just under an hour when the traffic came to a standstill in very heavy snow.

"We took the decision to turn around... and I think we've moved 100 yards in three-and-a-half hours."

ADVERTISEMENT

Gritters working into Thursday morning have been fitted with ploughs to clear routes in the area, according to authorities there.

Car insurer RAC said it has seen the highest levels of demand for rescues in a three-day period since December 2022.

"Cold conditions will last until at least the weekend, so we urge drivers to remain vigilant of the risks posed by ice and, in some locations, snow," said RAC breakdown spokeswoman Alice Simpson.

National Rail have also advised passengers to check before they travel, as ice and snow can mean speed restrictions and line closures.

On Wednesday evening, poor weather was affecting Northern and Great Western Railway.

Buses are also replacing trains between Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog until Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The wintry conditions have caused significant disruption across the UK since snow swept many parts of the country at the weekend.

Hundreds of schools were closed in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, including schools in Yorkshire, Merseyside, the Midlands and Aberdeenshire.

There has also been widespread flooding in recent days. Currently there are 65 flood warnings - meaning flooding is expected - in England and two flood alerts - where flooding is possible - in Wales.

The weather is expected to be less cold over the weekend.