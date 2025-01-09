Commuters warned of travel disruption as temperatures could plunge to -16C

A car drives along Snake Pass Road, through the snowy landscape of the Peak District - Oli Scarff/AFP

Commuters have been warned of travel disruption as further freezing temperatures were felt across the country overnight.

Motorists were advised to “remain vigilant” of black ice and snow, while being reminded to use major roads, which are the first to be gritted, and to expect rail disruption.

The warnings come as weather alerts remain in place across the UK, and Britons brace for the mercury to plummet as low as -16C.

Temperatures fell to -12C at Tulloch Bridge in Scotland on Wednesday, while much of England and Wales dropped below zero.

The Met Office said travel disruption to road and rail services was probable in the warning areas, alongside an increased risk of accidents in icy areas.

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for northern Scotland until midnight on Thursday, while a second alert remains in force for Northern Ireland until 11am, as sleet and snow showers are set to continue.

A yellow fog warning is in place for Northern Ireland until 9am on Thursday, while another for snow and ice will cover Cornwall, much of Wales and parts of north-west England until 11am on Thursday.

A yellow ice warning has also been issued for parts of southern England and south-east Wales until 10.30am on Thursday.

A boy is seen pushing his scooter uphill in Shaftesbury, Dorset as light snow dusts the roofs of surrounding houses - ZacharyCulpin/BNPS

As icy conditions persist, motorists are being urged to stick to major roads, which have a higher likelihood of being gritted.

Car insurer RAC said it had seen the highest levels of demand for rescues in a three-day period since December 2022.

Alice Simpson, RAC breakdown spokesman, said: “Cold conditions will last until at least the weekend, so we urge drivers to remain vigilant of the risks posed by ice and, in some locations, snow.”

She continued: “Black ice on rural roads can be impossible to spot, leaving very little time to react if driving at speed.

“Sticking to major roads that are most likely to have been gritted is strongly recommended.”

The RAC urges motorists to watch out for black ice that is ‘impossible to spot’ - Oli Scarff /AFP

The warnings come as commuters have endured weather-related delays and disruption throughout the week.

Significant problems were caused by snow in Devon and Cornwall on Wednesday, with some roads closed and motorists stationary for “long periods of time”, according to a joint statement from Devon and Cornwall Police and Devon County Council Highways.

Snow ploughs became stuck in queues of traffic caused by “minor incidents”, the statement added.

Police and highways officials said ploughs have been fitted to gritters, which were working into Thursday morning to clear routes in the area.

A sheep stands in a snow-covered field near Princetown in Dartmoor - Ben Birchall/PA

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has extended its cold weather health alert for all of England until Sunday as things turn “bitterly cold”.

Amber alerts will now run until Jan 12, meaning a rise in deaths is probable, the agency said.

The country has been hit by widespread flooding in recent days and a danger to life flood warning was issued for Barrow upon Soar in Leicestershire as firefighters had to rescue dozens of people stranded in rising water.

Scores of flood warnings and alerts remain in place for England, but hundreds have been removed and the weather is set to be drier over the next few days.