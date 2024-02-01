Comox Valley community updates: Feb. 1, 2024

Comox Valley buses are still on pause, but a tentative agreement has been reached by PWTransit and Unifor 114. In a Jan. 26 statement, BC Transit said member voting is set to occur within a few days. No more updates have been shared since then.

If you missed my story last week on the strike and Comox Valley’s Transit system, read it here.

The Sid Williams Theatre finished hosting the Banff Centre Film Festival World Tour last weekend, and their next film festival explores similar themes.

World Community Film Festival runs this weekend on Feb. 2 and 3 at the Sid Williams Theatre in Courtenay. The films explore a variety of political, social and environmental themes.

Madeline Dunnett, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Discourse