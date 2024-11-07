Company convicted after death of scaffolder at Alberta pulp mill

A scaffolding supplier has been penalized $350,000 related to a workplace fatality. ( Government of Alberta - image credit)

An Alberta scaffolding company has been ordered to pay $350,000 in workplace safety penalties after a worker died in a fall at a pulp mill in Peace River.

According to officials with Alberta Occupational Health and Safety, West Coast Scaffolding Inc., has been convicted for failing to protect the safety of its workers on the job.

The company, based in Sturgeon County, pleaded guilty to one count under the Occupational Health and Safety Act and was convicted on Monday.

The company was sentenced Monday in the St. Albert Court of Justice.

The investigation began following a worker's death on June 11, 2022, in Peace River.

The worker, a scaffolder, was dismantling a section of scaffolding at a pulp mill when they fell and suffered fatal injuries.

The company was handed a creative sentence, which means penalties will be directed to community organizations or projects that promote workplace health and safety.

In this case, the fines paid by West Coast Scaffolding will be provided to Athabasca County and the Caslan Volunteer Fire Department to support training and the purchase of new rescue equipment.

Eight other workplace safety charges against the company were withdrawn.

Officials with West Coast Scaffolding declined to comment.

The company and the Crown have up to 30 days to appeal.

In 2022, 120 workers died from workplace injuries or illnesses in Alberta. Government statistics show that construction trade helpers and labourers, and heavy-duty mechanics, had the most workplace incident fatalities in 2022.