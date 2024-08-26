Company fined for selling knife to child

A Maidenhead business and a former director responsible for selling a knife to a child have both been told to pay thousands of pounds.

Powney Food and Wine, which trades as St Marks Food and Wine in Powney Road, admitted selling the knife on 13 November 2023, along with former director, Charan Singh Ahuja.

Slough magistrates told the company to pay a total of £5,019, while Singh Ahuja, 37, of Tollgate Drive, Hayes, was told to pay a total of £2,003.

He resigned as a company director in April, according to Companies House documents.

Powney Food and Wine Ltd was fined £3,000, told to pay a victim surcharge of £1,200 and pay costs of £819 on 16 August.

Singh Ahuja was fined £846 and told to pay costs of £819 and a victim surcharge of £338.

The prosecution was brought by the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.

You can follow BBC Berkshire on Facebook, X (Twitter), or Instagram.

Related internet links