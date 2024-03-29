Company that re-floated ship in 2008 salvaging Key Bridge site

The company that will oversee the removal of the ship that struck and collapsed the Francis Scott Key Bridge has prior experience in the Baltimore harbor, 11 News Investigates has learned. After a 700-foot container ship dubbed the MV Sea Witch sank in the Patapsco River in 2003, salvage firm Resolve Marine was tasked with re-floating the ship, removing it and dismantling it. The Port of Baltimore is one of the busiest in the nation, and clearing the channel and re-opening the port can only happen once the ship is removed. Parts of the Key Bridge currently rest on top of the Dali cargo ship, pinning it against the Patapsco riverbed.