Company by Oklahoma father-son duo reimagines future of farming with high-tech tool
Company by Oklahoma father-son duo reimagines future of farming with high-tech tool
Company by Oklahoma father-son duo reimagines future of farming with high-tech tool
NASA engineers fired the engines on the X-59 research aircraft in advance of planned test flights to determine if the aircraft can reduce sonic booms and make supersonic flight over land quieter.
Slamming the Aerobrakes The US military's top secret X-37B space plane, which has been orbiting the Earth since December 2023, has slammed on the brakes. As detailed in a Boeing Space video, the plane has started "performing advanced aerobraking maneuvers," which are designed to lower its currently "highly elliptical orbit." The goal is to "safely […]
A Virginia Tech lab is about to crack some open to find out.
Researchers say their findings about King Arthur's Hall on Bodmin Moor are a "major revelation".
With the assistance of China's Zhurong rover, scientists have gathered fresh evidence that Mars was home to an ocean billions of years ago - a far cry from the dry and desolate world it is today. Scientists said on Thursday that data obtained by Zhurong, which landed in the northern lowlands of Mars in 2021, and by orbiting spacecraft indicated the presence of geological features indicative of an ancient coastline. The rover analyzed rock on the Martian surface in a location called Utopia Planitia, a large plain in the planet's northern hemisphere.
One could say they were in...shipshape.
A link exists between 6,000-year-old engravings on cylindrical seals used on clay tablets and cuneiform, the world’s oldest writing system, according to new research.
The Greek-inscribed plaque is evidence of an early Common Era cult.
NASA is gearing up for its Parker Solar Probe to do a final flyby of Venus on Wednesday on its way to making history as the closest any human-made object has ever been to the sun. Parker will use the planet's gravity to alter its speed and direction so that it can enter its final orbit around the sun and break its own record, set just over a year ago. The probe is expected to pass within an "unprecedented" 3.86 million miles of the solar surface on Dec. 24, according to NASA.
Triple-digit revenue growth and huge government contracts push IonQ's quantum game to the next level.
Decoding emergent languages in AI can have many behefits.
A toxicology report says that the elephants may have died from eating a millet crop infected with fungus.
The so-called tar balls were a combination of oil, human faeces and other substances, scientists say.
Climate change-induced warming is drying out the American West by not only reducing precipitation, but also by accelerating evaporation — even amid adequate rainfall, a new study has found. Evaporation accounted for 61 percent of the region’s drought severity from 2020 to 2022, while reduced precipitation was responsible for just 39 percent of these conditions,…
A SpaceX rocket carried the world's first wooden satellite, LignoSat, into space at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Tuesday as part of a resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The palm-sized satellite, made out of a magnolia wood variant known as honoki by Japanese researchers at Kyoto University, is expected to be released into orbit from the ISS about a month later. Traditional material: The researchers selected the honoki wood after a 10-month experiment on the ISS demonstrated its suitability for space applications.
The US Fish and Wildlife Service has announced that a cloned black-footed ferret just produced the first-ever offspring in the country, a "groundbreaking achievement in endangered species research." The cloned ferret called Antonia gave birth to two healthy offspring at the Smithsonian National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute (NZCBI) in Virginia after mating with […]
It is also set to be the world's first breach of 1.5C of warming across an entire calendar year.
For the second year in a row, Earth will almost certainly be the hottest it's ever been, according to the European climate agency Copernicus.
Our research shows this idea is likely to benefit bees more in summer than in spring.
NASA's Parker Solar Probe is set to make its final flyby of Venus on Wednesday, setting up the spacecraft to become the closest human-made object to the Sun on Christmas Eve this year.