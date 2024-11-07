Company by Oklahoma father-son duo reimagines future of farming with high-tech tool

ABC News

NASA is gearing up for its Parker Solar Probe to do a final flyby of Venus on Wednesday on its way to making history as the closest any human-made object has ever been to the sun. Parker will use the planet's gravity to alter its speed and direction so that it can enter its final orbit around the sun and break its own record, set just over a year ago. The probe is expected to pass within an "unprecedented" 3.86 million miles of the solar surface on Dec. 24, according to NASA.