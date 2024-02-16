Company revokes job offer when new hire shares breast cancer diagnosis, feds say

A new hire at a Boston company was diagnosed with breast cancer after she accepted the position — then the company rescinded her offer, federal officials said.

Now, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing Atlantic Properties Management Corp. and its affiliate, Diversified Funding, Inc. on accusations of disability discrimination.

McClatchy News reached out to the company on Feb. 16 and did not immediately receive a response.

“This woman was perfectly able to perform her job duties, but upon learning that she had cancer, the company immediately revoked her job offer – in clear violation of federal law,” Yaw Gyebi Jr., the director of the New York District Office, said in a Feb. 15 release from the EEOC.

Federal officials are suing on behalf of the woman, who was hired as an executive administrative assistant at the company in September 2021, according to the civil complaint filed Feb. 15.

The woman had previous work experience as an executive assistant and was qualified for the position, which served the president and vice president of Diversified Funding Inc., federal officials said.

But shortly after she accepted the job, she learned she had a form of breast cancer called invasive ductal carcinoma. She needed weekly treatments and likely surgery, but otherwise her doctor cleared her to perform the job, federal officials said.

When her employers asked for further clarification, the woman sent a doctor’s note that she could perform the job duties, but she would need time off for weekly treatment that lasted four to five hours, surgery and recovery, and potentially one to three unplanned days per month for her symptoms.

More than a month after the company offered the woman the job, an executive sent her an email “noting the Defendants were very sorry about her diagnosis and attaching a letter rescinding her offer of employment due to her need to be out of the office at times for treatment,” federal officials said in the complaint.

Story continues

The company didn’t ask her about potential accommodations, such as scheduling treatments on weekends or outside work hours, federal officials said.

“Defendants could have but failed to provide (her) ... with a reasonable accommodation,” officials said.

In the woman’s place, the company hired a temporary employee who needed a flexible schedule to care for an ill family member, federal officials wrote in the complaint. This employee, who was at the company for about a year, worked earlier hours to finish her shift early.

Federal officials are seeking back pay, compensation for losses and punitive damages.

The agency filed the suit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts after saying it failed to settle with the company.

The Americans with Disabilities Act “prohibits discrimination based on disability and retaliation for requesting a reasonable accommodation,” according to the EEOC.

Company refused to hire woman because she’s deaf, feds say. She’s awarded $1.6 million

Company fires woman who wouldn’t retire on 65th birthday, suit says. She’s owed $105K

Manager would ‘reward or punish’ workers based on responses to sexual advances, feds say

Employee fired for needing accommodations at work after stroke, court records say